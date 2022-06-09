Heading to Hainan? Here's the Latest Entry Policies

Things change fast, and we are here to help you keep up to date with the ever-changing policies around China’s COVID-19 prevention. Here are the latest policies released on June 3 for departing to and from Hainan.

As we all know, things are always in a state of flux when it comes to these rules and regulations, so we still suggest you check with your airlines or the transport authority before departing to make sure there are no new policies.

Medium and High-Risk Areas



If you have any history of visiting a medium or high-risk area within 14 days, seven-day concentrated isolation is mandatory and you must take a COVID-19 test on the first, second, third, fifth, and seventh days.

After quarantine and a negative test result, you must observe home health monitoring for another three days. On the 10th day after your arrival in Hainan, another test will be taken using the “double testing, double sampling” method.

General Infected Areas

If you plan to enter Hainan from or have visited a general infected area within 14 days, starting from the day of departure from that area, you must provide two negative COVID-19 tests within 48 hours, and each test must be more than 24 hours apart.

Criteria for two negative COVID-19 test reports within 48 hours:



The report must be within the 48-hour of the planned departure time.

The time of the COVID-19 test is based on when the sample was taken. If the time cannot be determined, it will default to six hours before the time of the report.

The second COVID-19 test must take place 24 hours after the first test. If the second test is taken between 20-24 hours from the first test, another free test will be administered at the customs gate when arriving in Hainan, and you can leave after the sample is taken.

If the second COVID-19 test is done in less than 20 hours you will not be able to depart to Hainan. If there is no specific sampling time on the reports, but they are dated a day apart, you will need to take the free test on arrival in Hainan provided by customs.

Unable to provide two negative test results within 48 hours and not from general infected area...



If you can provide one negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours, you will be required to take a test upon arrival in Hainan. After the test, you will wait for your results in a centralized waiting area. If the results are negative, you only need to self monitor for 14 days.



If you cannot provide a COVID-19 test result within 48 hours, you will also need to take a test upon arrival and wait in a centralized waiting area for your results. If it is negative, you are free to go, but you must take another test after 24 hours. After a second negative result, you are required to self-monitor for 14 days.



Children three years old or younger will fall under their parents’ COVID-19 tests reports.



Flights that stopover/ transit in infected areas



If your flight will stopover in an infected area that was declared when purchasing tickets, then no COVID-19 test is required.



If the flight transits from an infected area, such as changing planes in an infected area, it will be treated the same as an entry from an infected area and you will be required to follow the criteria listed above for two COVID-19 tests within 48 hours.



Delayed flights for passengers with a history of residence in infected areas within 14 days



If your flight is delayed less than 12 hours and you do not leave the airport, you will still follow the criteria above for two COVID-19 tests within 48 hours.



If you flight is delayed more 12 hours, but you did not leave the airport, you will be required to take a free COVID-19 test upon arrival at Hainan customs and will be able to leave after the sample.



If your flight is delayed more than 12 hours and you leave the airport in an infected area city, you must complete a new round of COVID-19 tests following the above criteria before departing to Hainan



Major Infected Areas

Those who come to Hainan within 14 days of residing in major infected areas must undergo three days of centralized quarantine and seven days of home health monitoring at their own expense.

During centralized quarantine, there will be daily testing and tests are required on the seventh and 10th days of home health monitoring using “double sampling, double testing,” daily COVID-19 test during centralized quarantine and a COVID-19 test on the seventh and 10th days of home health monitoring, implement "double sampling and double testing.”

Severe Epidemic-Related Areas

Shanghai

Those who come to Hainan within 14 days of residing in severe epidemic areas must undergo seven days of centralized quarantine and three days of home health monitoring at their own expense.

During centralized quarantine, there will be daily COVID-19 testing. You will also need to be tested on the first, second, third, fifth and seventh days of home health monitoring using "double sampling, double testing.”



Requirements for departing Hainan



Cities that require a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of departure:



Taiyuan, Changsha, Nanjing, Changchun, Zunyi, Harbin, Xi'an, Urumqi, Guiyang, Jinan, Shenyang, Xining, Guilin, Lanzhou, Changzhou, Mianyang, Wenzhou, Chongqing, Luzhou, Yantai, Shijiazhuang, Yinchuan, Yibin, Wuhan, Linyi, Hangzhou, Hefei, Hengyang, Zhengzhou, Jingzhou, Nanchang, Xuzhou, Shenzhen, Kunming, Qingdao, Shanghai Lanzhou, Heze, Huaihua, Dazhou and Wuzhou



Two COVID-19 tests in 48hours:

Hohhot

One COVID-19 test in 24hours:

Chengdu



Depart to Beijing:



One COVID-19 test within 48 hours and clear Beijing Health Care code with no pop-up window.



Entry to Hainan from abroad



Overseas (including Hong Kong and Taiwan but excluding Macao) arrivals to Hainan must undergo the "14+7+7" implementation of control measures for inbound personnel.



You must undergo 14 days of centralized medical quarantine, seven days of home isolation or central quarantine, and seven days of self-health monitoring.

During the seven days of self-health monitoring, you are asked to stay home unless there is an emergency, and to use COVID-19 prevention methods if you must leave your house.



A COVID-19 test will take place on the last day of self-health monitoring at your door. The MSAR is managed in accordance with the domestic low-risk areas.

Additional Policies and Requirements

For people who leave Hainan to an infected area and return within 48 hours, a COVID-19 test must be taken outside Hainan to return. Upon arrival, you will receive a free COVID-19 test at Hainan customs, and you can leave after the sampling.



Every entry gate provides one free COVID-19 test upon arrival, and you can leave after the sample is collected.



If you enter Hainan from an infected area, you should report to the community committee, company, or hotel where they are staying. The community will set the standards for the implementation of the "Three days, two COVID-19 tests.”



If you have visited an infected area you are required to take a double COVID-19 test within 48 hours (interval ≥ 24 hours; 24-month-old infants and children can board with their guardians).



A) After arrival, a COVID-19 test will be conducted by the local community with the implementation of the “three days, two tests.”



B) Passengers without a double test within 48 hours will be sent to a quarantined hotel for the “three days two tests.”



C) Red and yellow travel codes will be controlled according to the current control policy in Hainan.



D) Body temperature and travel codes will be checked when entering and leaving the train station, and individuals’ contacts and details will be recorded if they do not have travel codes.



Tips



1. Apply for the Hainan health code or State Council health code at least one day before you travel. Confirm the green code, and travel according to the requirements of the destination prevention policy – if you experience health code abnormalities or fail to meet the requirements of the destination’s policies and your trip is affected, you bear the responsibility.

2. Passengers leaving Hainan with a fever and other symptoms can only travel with a fever clinic record and negative COVID-19 test results and a green Hainan Health Code or green State Council Health Code. otherwise, boarding will not be allowed.



Hainan Health Code

Trip Card

While there are many different requirements, as long as you stay up to date, get your tests and make sure you’re prepared, you can be lounging in the sun, sipping tropical drinks and enjoying delicious seafood in Hainan!

Check back for further updates.

Additional reporting by Sherry Zhu