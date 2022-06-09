17 Hainan Events: Survival Games, Wine Tastings & More

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our fourth Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already a part of our other event groups!

June 9: Wine Tasting by the Pool



Enjoy delicious dishes and wine at Tempo. For more info please scan the QR code in the poster.

Thurs Jun 9, 6.30pm; RMB 168. Tempo.



June 10: Black & White Party



Sat June 10pm-late; Free. Hixx Pub.

June 11: River's Birthday Party



Happy birthday to River! We wish her a sweet and full year! The best costume made up of anything but clothes will win a 1000RMB cash coupon!



Sat June 11, 9.30pm-2am; Free entry and free tequila shots later in the night. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



June 11: Hookah Deals



Sat June 11, 10pm-late; Free entry, hookahs are 50% and free shots will abound. Hookah Bar.

June 11: Tsimbai



Come listen to one of the best techno music producers in China.



Sat June 11, 8.30-10pm; Free entry and free beer at the door. IPK.

June 11: Freediving Workshop



If you're willing to travel to Haikou this weekend, take part in this free Freediving Workshop.



Sat June 11, 7.30pm-9pm; Free. Scan the QR code above. Xinbu Island, Haikou.



Daily: Survival Game

Give you a speargun, a beach band, and start your survival game. Get 2 hours for fishing and 2 hours for operating a beach bar. Enjoy all-you-can-drink beer, all the bar revenue during your operation is yours.



Daily, 4-11pm; RMB1,600, book a day in advance. Houhai.

Thursdays: Latin Night



Dance all night and maybe win a prize.



Every Thurs, 6pm-1am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Thursday-Sunday: Sunset Beach Activities



Every weekend Yomovo hosts beach cleaning on Thursday, volleyball and football on Friday, ultimate frisbee on Saturday and flag football on Sunday. Check them out for a weekend full of fun.



Every Thu-Sun, times vary; Free. Scan the qr code for more information. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship



Image via Pexels



Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.

Every Sun, 2-3.40pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: maymay_409640725 for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Mondays: Weekly Hot Dog Deals

Image via Huginn Hot Dogs Houhai



The BBQ is on at Huginn Hotdog every Monday for their Hotdog Monday!



Try their Tabasco Chili Dog, Corn and Tomato Dog, and Classic American Hotdog, as well as their Hand-wrapped Puff Pastry (25 RMB) and Fried Pork Crispy Pot Stickers (23 RMB/10) for a summer late night snack you won’t forget. Save 3 RMB on group orders!

Every Mon, all day; Prices vary. Huginn Hotdog.

Mondays: Open Mic



Show your singing talent with a live band.



Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Scan the QR code for more information. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



Tuesdays: Pizza Night at Solicious



Buy one get one free，offer on all of pizzas during the whole day! Join us for a culinary journey to the taste of Italy and beyond!

Every Tues, 2-11pm; Solicious Houhai.

Tuesdays: Yoga



Image via Pixabay

Yomovo's yoga teacher Dora hosts this weekly class.



Every Tues, 8.45-9.45pm; RMB 30. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.



Wednesdays: Ladies Night Out



One dish and two drinks are 20% off for ladies and only ladies.



Every Weds, 6pm-1am; Free entry, 20% off one dish and two drinks. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays: Boy's Night



Boys get the deals they want at Hookah Bar on Wednesdays.



Every Weds, 10pm-1am; Free entry. Hookah Bar.

Wednesdays: Quiz Night



Join the most fantastical group of Sanya resident for an epic battle of the wits. Whether you go for the glory or the company, you will not be let down.



Every Weds, 8pm-late; Free, but a beverage purchase is encouraged. Hixx Pub.



[Cover image via Pixabay]



