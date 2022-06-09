  1. home
  2. Articles

17 Hainan Events: Survival Games, Wine Tastings & More

By That's Sanya, June 9, 2022

0 0

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our fourth Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already a part of our other event groups!

WechatIMG127.jpeg

To get the location pins for any of the events or places to go, find this article on WeChat by following That’s Sanya.

June 9: Wine Tasting by the Pool

Enjoy delicious dishes and wine at Tempo. For more info please scan the QR code in the poster.

Thurs Jun 9, 6.30pm; RMB 168. Tempo.

June 10: Black & White Party

Sat June 10pm-late; Free. Hixx Pub.

June 11: River's Birthday Party

Happy birthday to River! We wish her a sweet and full year! The best costume made up of anything but clothes will win a 1000RMB cash coupon!

Sat June 11, 9.30pm-2am; Free entry and free tequila shots later in the night. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

June 11: Hookah Deals

Sat June 11, 10pm-late; Free entry, hookahs are 50% and free shots will abound. Hookah Bar.

June 11: Tsimbai

Come listen to one of the best techno music producers in China.

Sat June 11, 8.30-10pm; Free entry and free beer at the door. IPK.

June 11: Freediving Workshop

If you're willing to travel to Haikou this weekend, take part in this free Freediving Workshop.

Sat June 11, 7.30pm-9pm; Free. Scan the QR code above. Xinbu Island, Haikou.

Daily: Survival Game

Give you a speargun, a beach band, and start your survival game. Get 2 hours for fishing and 2 hours for operating a beach bar. Enjoy all-you-can-drink beer, all the bar revenue during your operation is yours.

Daily, 4-11pm; RMB1,600, book a day in advance. Houhai.

Thursdays: Latin Night

WechatIMG117.jpeg

Dance all night and maybe win a prize.

Every Thurs, 6pm-1am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Thursday-Sunday: Sunset Beach Activities

WechatIMG108.jpeg

Every weekend Yomovo hosts beach cleaning on Thursday, volleyball and football on Friday, ultimate frisbee on Saturday and flag football on Sunday. Check them out for a weekend full of fun.

Every Thu-Sun, times vary; Free. Scan the qr code for more information. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

WechatIMG83.jpegImage via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.

Every Sun, 2-3.40pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: maymay_409640725 for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Mondays: Weekly Hot Dog Deals

WechatIMG470.jpegImage via Huginn Hot Dogs Houhai

The BBQ is on at Huginn Hotdog every Monday for their Hotdog Monday!

WechatIMG469.jpeg

Try their Tabasco Chili Dog, Corn and Tomato Dog, and Classic American Hotdog, as well as their Hand-wrapped Puff Pastry (25 RMB) and Fried Pork Crispy Pot Stickers (23 RMB/10) for a summer late night snack you won’t forget. Save 3 RMB on group orders!

Every Mon, all day; Prices vary. Huginn Hotdog.

Mondays: Open Mic

Show your singing talent with a live band.

Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Scan the QR code for more information. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Tuesdays: Pizza Night at Solicious

Buy one get one free，offer on all of pizzas during the whole day! Join us for a culinary journey to the taste of Italy and beyond!

Every Tues, 2-11pm; Solicious Houhai.

Tuesdays: Yoga

WechatIMG74.jpegImage via Pixabay

Yomovo's yoga teacher Dora hosts this weekly class.

Every Tues, 8.45-9.45pm; RMB 30. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

Wednesdays: Ladies Night Out

One dish and two drinks are 20% off for ladies and only ladies.

Every Weds, 6pm-1am; Free entry, 20% off one dish and two drinks. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays: Boy's Night

Boys get the deals they want at Hookah Bar on Wednesdays. 

Every Weds, 10pm-1am; Free entry. Hookah Bar.

Wednesdays: Quiz Night

WechatIMG116.jpeg

Join the most fantastical group of Sanya resident for an epic battle of the wits. Whether you go for the glory or the company, you will not be let down.

WechatIMG110.jpeg

Every Weds, 8pm-late; Free, but a beverage purchase is encouraged. Hixx Pub.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg






more news

16 Spicy Sanya Events: Festivals, Glamping, Shows & More

16 Spicy Sanya Events: Festivals, Glamping, Shows & More

Sanya events will keep you busy during the Dragon Boat Festival weekend.

10 Sanya Events: Sports, Parties, Movies & More

10 Sanya Events: Sports, Parties, Movies & More

Lots of fun in the sun in Sanya!

11 Free & Cool Events in Sanya: Workshops, Volunteering & More

11 Free & Cool Events in Sanya: Workshops, Volunteering & More

Have a ton of easy fun this weekend!

5 Sanya Events to Look Forward To

There's a bit of a lull before Sanya heats up for Chinese New Year.

14 Dazzling New Year's Events in Sanya

We wish you a wonderful and happy New Year!

20 Happy Holiday Events and Activities in Sanya

Plenty to do in Sanya this weekend!

Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

Whether you believe in Santa or St. Nichols, there's an event for you.

Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

Have fun in Haikou this week!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

Your Phone Signal May be Disrupted from June 7-9, Here’s Why

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Heading to Hainan? Here's the Latest Entry Policies

Heading to Hainan? Here's the Latest Entry Policies

WATCH: People Jump from Buildings to Avoid Fire in Hangzhou

WATCH: People Jump from Buildings to Avoid Fire in Hangzhou

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 4 Days

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 4 Days

17 Hainan Events: Survival Games, Wine Tastings & More

17 Hainan Events: Survival Games, Wine Tastings & More

Testing Times for These Beijing Venues in ‘Soft’ Lockdown

Testing Times for These Beijing Venues in ‘Soft’ Lockdown

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives