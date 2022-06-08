4 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, June 8.

A further 11 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 15 new cases reported, 5 more than the 10 reported yesterday, Tuesday, June 7.

Of the 4 new local cases reported today, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 11 new asymptomatic cases, 9 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 4 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

The 2 local cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:



1 in Baoshan District

1 in Jing'an District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

The 2 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:



1 in Jing'an District

1 in Pudong New Area

0 in Baoshan District



0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

