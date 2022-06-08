  1. home
4 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, June 8, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, June 8.

A further 11 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 15 new cases reported, 5 more than the 10 reported yesterday, Tuesday, June 7.

Of the 4 new local cases reported today, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 11 new asymptomatic cases, 9 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 4 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

The 2 local cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Baoshan District

  • 1 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

The 2 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Jing'an District

  • 1 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai finally begins getting back to 'normal life' – click the link below to find out what that constitutes:

READ MORE: Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Omicron COVID-19 variant Covid-19

