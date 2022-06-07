6 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

Jun 1-Aug 1: Jewelry Museum 'A Happy Excursion' Exhibition
Experience the ‘A Happy Excursion’ exhibition at the Shenzhen Jewelry Museum from June 1 to August 1.
See a listing for Jewelry Museum of Shenzhen
Jun 3 - Aug 28: Bar Choice Summer Sawa
Enjoy a few drinks at Bar Choice × Suzu Bar Summer Sawa's event every day from June 3 to August 28 from 10am to 10pm
See a listing for Shenzhen The Mixc World
Jun 8-19: Art Museum 'Tranquil Objects' Exhibition
The Shenzhen Art Museum is exhibiting "Tranquil Objects" by Hu Jinxuan and her students.
It will be held from June 8 to 19 at the Shenzhen Art Museum
The opening event and academic forum will begin at 3pm on June 12
See a listing for Shenzhen Art Museum
Jun 12: The Two Virtuosi
Pianist Michael Tsalka and violinist Ziti Zhang will perform classical pieces including Beethoven's 'Moonlight' and F. Chopin's 'A Selection of Mazuraks.'
June 12, 3.30 and 7.30pm
See a listing for MixC World Theater
Jun 12: Hou Live Bad Sweetheart Tour
Bad Sweetheart is on a nationdwide tour with their latest album GoodGood BadBad.
This album includes recent releases like 'Scream,' 'Avian,' and 'Stupid Lover.'
They will be in Shenzhen's Hou Live on June 12.
See a listing for Hou Live
June 17: Roots House Jam
A chance for jazz musicians to enjoy Jam and a chance to communicate with others with the same interest!
June 3 and 17 from 9-11pm.
Sign up for Jam via Wechat: 15302618010
See a listing for Roots House
0 User Comments