6 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

By That's Shenzhen, June 7, 2022

Jun 1-Aug 1: Jewelry Museum 'A Happy Excursion' Exhibition

IMG_8249.JPG

Experience the ‘A Happy Excursion’ exhibition at the Shenzhen Jewelry Museum from June 1 to August 1.

Jun 3 - Aug 28: Bar Choice Summer Sawa

IMG_8250.JPG

Enjoy a few drinks at Bar Choice × Suzu Bar Summer Sawa's event every day from June 3 to August 28 from 10am to 10pm

Jun 8-19: Art Museum 'Tranquil Objects' Exhibition

IMG_8251.JPG

The Shenzhen Art Museum is exhibiting "Tranquil Objects" by Hu Jinxuan and her students. 

It will be held from June 8 to 19 at the Shenzhen Art Museum

The opening event and academic forum will begin at 3pm on June 12

Jun 12: The Two Virtuosi

70b4337dee24e43786dceb5068fa729c.jpg

Pianist Michael Tsalka and violinist Ziti Zhang will perform classical pieces including Beethoven's 'Moonlight' and F. Chopin's 'A Selection of Mazuraks.'

June 12, 3.30 and 7.30pm

Jun 12: Hou Live Bad Sweetheart Tour

WechatIMG1280.jpeg

Bad Sweetheart is on a nationdwide tour with their latest album GoodGood BadBad.

This album includes recent releases like 'Scream,' 'Avian,' and 'Stupid Lover.'

They will be in Shenzhen's Hou Live on June 12.

June 17: Roots House Jam

0883183db0726abcc2eae7f2a66b26dc.jpg

A chance for jazz musicians to enjoy Jam and a chance to communicate with others with the same interest!

June 3 and 17 from 9-11pm.

Sign up for Jam via Wechat: 15302618010

