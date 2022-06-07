6 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

Jun 1-Aug 1: Jewelry Museum 'A Happy Excursion' Exhibition



Experience the ‘A Happy Excursion’ exhibition at the Shenzhen Jewelry Museum from June 1 to August 1.

See a listing for Jewelry Museum of Shenzhen

Jun 3 - Aug 28: Bar Choice Summer Sawa



Enjoy a few drinks at Bar Choice × Suzu Bar Summer Sawa's event every day from June 3 to August 28 from 10am to 10pm

See a listing for Shenzhen The Mixc World

Jun 8-19: Art Museum 'Tranquil Objects' Exhibition



The Shenzhen Art Museum is exhibiting "Tranquil Objects" by Hu Jinxuan and her students.

It will be held from June 8 to 19 at the Shenzhen Art Museum

The opening event and academic forum will begin at 3pm on June 12

See a listing for Shenzhen Art Museum

Jun 12: The Two Virtuosi



Pianist Michael Tsalka and violinist Ziti Zhang will perform classical pieces including Beethoven's 'Moonlight' and F. Chopin's 'A Selection of Mazuraks.'

June 12, 3.30 and 7.30pm



See a listing for MixC World Theater



Jun 12: Hou Live Bad Sweetheart Tour



Bad Sweetheart is on a nationdwide tour with their latest album GoodGood BadBad.

This album includes recent releases like 'Scream,' 'Avian,' and 'Stupid Lover.'

They will be in Shenzhen's Hou Live on June 12.

See a listing for Hou Live

June 17: Roots House Jam



A chance for jazz musicians to enjoy Jam and a chance to communicate with others with the same interest!

June 3 and 17 from 9-11pm.

Sign up for Jam via Wechat: 15302618010

See a listing for Roots House