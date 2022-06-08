You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

For those coming to China to work or visit family things just got one step easier, with the requirement of a PU Letter now lifted.

Here's a breakdown of what is needed for what type of visa:

Work – Z Visa

Key Documents Required:

Notification of Foreign Work Permit (NFWP)

WHO-Approved Vaccination Certificate*

Dependents: May be joined by spouse and children under the age of 18

Family Reunion – S1 or S2 Visa

Open to family members of foreigners working in China.

Key Documents Required:

Relationship Certificate

WHO-Approved Vaccination Certificate*

Arrivals will still need to follow relevant quarantine rules in China, which vary from city to city and province to province, but there are signs those will be getting shorter too, with Nanjing trialing a 7-day central quarantine policy and both Xiamen and Beijing a 10-day central quarantine policy.

Foreign business travelers are still required to apply for a PU Letter to visit China.

Here's a breakdown of what they need:

Economic, Trade, Scientific or Technological – M Visa

Key Documents Required – Way 1:

PU Letter

WHO-Approved Vaccination Certificate*

Key Documents Required – Way 2:

Valid APEC Card

Chinese Vaccination Certificate

Dependents: Family accompaniment is not available to business travelers

*WHO-Approved Vaccines:

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna (mRNA-1273) COVID-19 Vaccine

J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine

Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine

So that's how we stand for now. We'll keep you posted on any further developments.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

