  1. home
  2. Articles

You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

By Ned Kelly, June 8, 2022

0 0

For those coming to China to work or visit family things just got one step easier, with the requirement of a PU Letter now lifted.

Here's a breakdown of what is needed for what type of visa:

Work – Z Visa

Key Documents Required:

  • Notification of Foreign Work Permit (NFWP)

  • WHO-Approved Vaccination Certificate*

Dependents: May be joined by spouse and children under the age of 18

Family Reunion – S1 or S2 Visa

Open to family members of foreigners working in China.

Key Documents Required:

  • Relationship Certificate

  • WHO-Approved Vaccination Certificate*

Arrivals will still need to follow relevant quarantine rules in China, which vary from city to city and province to province, but there are signs those will be getting shorter too, with Nanjing trialing a 7-day central quarantine policy and both Xiamen and Beijing a 10-day central quarantine policy.

READ MORE: Beijing to Trial 10-Day Central Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals

Foreign business travelers are still required to apply for a PU Letter to visit China. 

Here's a breakdown of what they need:

Economic, Trade, Scientific or Technological – M Visa

Key Documents Required – Way 1:

  • PU Letter

  • WHO-Approved Vaccination Certificate*

Key Documents Required – Way 2:

  • Valid APEC Card

  • Chinese Vaccination Certificate

Dependents: Family accompaniment is not available to business travelers

*WHO-Approved Vaccines:

  • Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Moderna (mRNA-1273) COVID-19 Vaccine

  • J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine

  • Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine

So that's how we stand for now. We'll keep you posted on any further developments. For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Covid-19 visas Air Travel border

more news

4 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

4 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing has gone three consecutive days without community transmission of COVID-19.

3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 3 Days

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Down to Just 10 Reported COVID-19 Cases

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

Your Phone Signal May be Disrupted from June 7-9, Here’s Why

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Testing Times for These Beijing Venues in ‘Soft’ Lockdown

Testing Times for These Beijing Venues in ‘Soft’ Lockdown

9 Tips to Reduce the Risk of Screen Time

9 Tips to Reduce the Risk of Screen Time

You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

You No Longer Need a PU Letter to Apply for a China Visa

4 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

4 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

6 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

6 Awesome Things to do in Shenzhen this Week

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives