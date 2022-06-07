9 Awesome Things to do in Guangzhou

June 9: Happy Monk Cocktail Academy

Join the Happy Monk × That's Cocktail Academy Live on June 9 from 8-9pm.

Reserve a spot for the livestream by scanning the QR Code and become your own bartender!

May 14-Aug13: A Belgian Comics Reporter and his Chinese Companion Exhibition

The Consulate General of Belgium in Guangzhou, together with the Guangdong Contemporary Academy of Art, is holding an exhibition called, A Belgian Comics Reporter and His Chinese Companion at the JC Cartoon Art Museum.

For this exhibition, more than 60 pieces of an exclusive collection of "The Adventures of Tintin" collected by JC Cartoon Art Museum have been selected, including comic manuscripts, sculptures, celluloid films, original editions of posters, as well as other documents.

Visit the JC Cartoon Art Museum during May 14 and August 13!

See a listing for JC Cartoon Art Museum

June 3-Jul 3: The Life Saver: Poems and Liquor

DaySIP is holding ‘The Life Saver: Poems and Liquor’ exhibition from June 3 to July 3, 2-11pm

Visit DaySIP and see how poems and liquor collide!

See a listing for DaySIP

Jun 11: GOAT NBA Finals Live

For all you basketball fans, the GOAT’s 240 inch screens are for you!

Game four of the NBA finals will be played at 9am on June 11 at the GOAT, aka That's GBA's Sports Bar of the Year! Accompanied by authentic North-American brunch menu!

See a listing for GOAT

Jun 11: Happy Monk Costume Party

Are you ready to choose your most outrageous costume and dance the night away?

Happy Monk's UK-themed costume and dance party hits Guangzhou in June. A night of crazy costumes, great British music, non-stop dancing, food and drinks and prizes for the best dressed party animals!

June 11, 8pm, Saturday. June 11, 2022.

RMB168 (RMB118 for early bird tickets– by 31st May.

Scan the QR code for more info and to buy tickets.

See a listing for The Happy Monk Party Pier

Jun 11: Zapata's Party Bar Grand Opening



Head to Zapata's on June 11 for the grand opening of their party bar! To celebrate, they will be offering free drinks from 9-10pm, live music from a party band and DJ Tony and tequila girls and lots more!

See a listing for Zapata's Party Bar

June 12: Bravo Seeding Project

Bravo's Seeding Project will lauch two limited small batch-Tropical Gose with Pineapple & Passionfruit and New Player West Coast IPA!

Enjoy the new drinks at Bravo at 15:00-17:00 on June 12

See a listing for Bravo

Jun 15: Happy Monk Moments of Truth Storytelling

Share your 7-minute story of a significant moment with friends at guests at the Happy Monk. It could be a meaningful conversation with a partner, an encounter with a stranger, a harrowing experience abroad, a spectacular failure, a proud achievement. To share your story, please fill out the questionnaire.

Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 7-9pm at the Happy Monk on Xingsheng Road.

Ticket include a buffer dinner and a drink.

For more info and tickets, scan the QR Code.

See a listing for Happy Monk

June 17: the Happy Monk Battle of the DJs



Who will be voted the best DJs in town? Join the Happy Monk for the Battle of the DJs to find out. A night of music and partying brought to you by Guangzhou's best DJs. Proudly presented by SDOTBELL PROMOTIONS and the Happy Monk. Be there or be square!

Tickets are RMB150 and early birds are available for RMB120 (before June 10) and include two free drinks!



For more info and tickets, scan the QR Code.

See a listing for The Happy Monk Party Pier

