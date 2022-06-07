3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, June 7.

A further 7 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 10 new cases reported, 2 more than the 8 reported yesterday, Monday, June 6.

Of the 3 new local cases reported today, 0 tested positive during central quarantine, while 3 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 7 new asymptomatic cases, 7 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 3 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

The 3 case outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:



2 in Xuhui District

1 in Jing'an District

0 in Baoshan District



0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

