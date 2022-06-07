  1. home
3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, June 7, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, June 7.

A further 7 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 10 new cases reported, 2 more than the 8 reported yesterday, Monday, June 6.

Of the 3 new local cases reported today, 0 tested positive during central quarantine, while 3 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 7 new asymptomatic cases, 7 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 3 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

The 3 case outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Xuhui District

  • 1 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai finally begins getting back to 'normal life'

READ MORE: Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in the aforementioned 'normal life'

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

