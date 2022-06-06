  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 6, 2022

0 0

Beijing’s most recent battle with the omicron variant of COVID-19 may be coming to an end, for now at least. 

As announced today (June 6) at the 357th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control, Beijing has seen no community transmission for three days straight i.e. no new local cases, except for those already under quarantine observation. 

According to the latest numbers announced at the Press Conference, Beijing recorded five new cases on June 5, and no new cases between midnight and 3pm on June 6. 

Since April 22, a total of 1,822 local cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Beijing. 

Beijing has already lifted restrictions on venues offering indoor dining, except in Fengtai district and parts of Changping district.

READ MORE: You Can Dine Out in Beijing from Tomorrow! But...

[Cover image via Weibo/@石述思]

Beijing Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing is gradually getting back to normal.

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

On May 26 until 3pm, a total of nine new cases were identified outside of quarantine observation.

31 New Cases of COVID-19 in Beijing

31 New Cases of COVID-19 in Beijing

Only two of the new cases were not in areas already under stricter COVID-19 controls.

Police Bust Fake Nurses at Beijing COVID-19 Testing Site

Two men were found to be working at a testing site in Changping district using fake nurses qualifications.

More of Beijing To Be Put Under Stricter COVID Measures

Fengtai district has recently seen most of the new locally transmitted cases.

Beijing Surpasses 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing has recorded 979 total cases of COVID-19 in the latest outbreak.

Beijing COVID-19 Numbers Surpass 2020 Outbreak

The latest numbers were announced at the city's daily COVID-19 Press Conference.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

Centuries Old Yunnan Orchestra Find New Sounds with a Frenchman

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

30 Absolutely Insane Questions from China's Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

You Now Just Need Proof You've Taken a Test to Get Into Places

You Now Just Need Proof You've Taken a Test to Get Into Places

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives