Beijing’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Might Be Coming to an End

Beijing’s most recent battle with the omicron variant of COVID-19 may be coming to an end, for now at least.

As announced today (June 6) at the 357th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control, Beijing has seen no community transmission for three days straight i.e. no new local cases, except for those already under quarantine observation.

According to the latest numbers announced at the Press Conference, Beijing recorded five new cases on June 5, and no new cases between midnight and 3pm on June 6.

Since April 22, a total of 1,822 local cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Beijing.

Beijing has already lifted restrictions on venues offering indoor dining, except in Fengtai district and parts of Changping district.

[Cover image via Weibo/@石述思]

