Your Phone Signal May be Disrupted from June 7-9, Here’s Why

China Mobile has released a statement saying that phone signal and internet connectivity may slow down from June 7-9 in areas close to schools taking the national college entrance exam.

China Mobile in Guangzhou, Ningbo, Beijing, Inner Mongolia and other cities throughout China said, “In order to be fair and just, all test centers will turn on the mobile phone signal shield during the exam period.

“In test centers and the surrounding area, calls may not connect, the line may be disrupted or get cut off and internet connection will be slow or even inaccessible."

This year, some provinces will be holding the test from June 7-10.

If you live in these areas, your phone signal and internet may be effected for longer.

China Mobile said that the measures have been implemented in order to give students a quiet and peaceful environment in which they will take the test.

Here’s the official announcement released by China Mobile in Guangzhou (Chinese).

The college entrance exam, 高考 (gaokao) is taken by 10 million students who are in their third and final year of high school, and the subsequent results are the sole criteria for admission into Chinese universities.

