You Now Just Need Proof You've Taken a Test to Get Into Places

By Ned Kelly, June 6, 2022

From today, showing proof you have had a PCR test in the last 24 hours will be enough to enter public areas and take public transport, even if the result has yet to come out, reports Shine.

Since the end of the lockdown, a 72-hour negative PCR report has been required for admission to almost all public venues and public transportation. However, there have been issues with test results being released in a timely manner, hindering people's lives and prompting the change in policy.

The PCR test proof, with the time it was taken, can be checked on the 'nucleic acid check' page of the Suishenban app.

Need to get a PCR test? Click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

[Cover image via @新浪广东城市频道/Weibo]

Shanghai Covid-19

