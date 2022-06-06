Bitter Boyfriend Exposes Ex’s Address on Dating App

A man in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province exposed his girlfriend’s personal information, including her address, on a dating app as a form of revenge after the two broke up.



The man, known only by his surname Chen, created a fake account using his ex’s pictures and gave her phone number and even address to some of the APP’s users.

His ex, known only as Li, received phone calls from people she didn’t know over a number of days and even had people knocking on her door, with one man showing up at 3am.

Li suspected that people coming to her house and calling her phone had something to do with her previous boyfriend and reported it to the police.

The police later apprehended “two suspicious people” outside of her home.

These two individuals said that they knew Li from an unnamed dating APP and she had provided them with their contact information.

When speaking to the police, Li informed officers that she had never used this dating APP before nor had she posted her address and phone number online.

The police then questioned Chen who admitted to using the APP under the guise of his former girlfriend and revealing her personal information.

Chen also said that his aim was to make his ex-girlfriend's life difficult with the hope that she would turn to him for help.

As of press time, Chen is still being detained by police, and the hashtag “Man leaks ex-girlfriend’s information to make people harass her” (#男子故意泄露前女友信息让人去骚扰#) has almost 50 million views on Weibo.

Many netizens commented on the story questioning the man’s behaviour.

User @半清酒酒酒 said: “In reality, this is an attempt to have men looking to hook up go to her house.”

Another user called for Chen’s personal details to be exposed as a form of punishment.

Many users also commented on the actions and moral character of Chen, saying his behavior was “disgusting and his actions are unforgivable.”

[Cover image via Wikimedia]