13 Beijing Districts Return to ‘Normal’ Work and ‘Normal’ Life

“Normal” work and “normal” life is to resume in 13 Beijing districts.

These include Xicheng, Shijingshan, Chaoyang, Tongzhou, Daxing, Fangshan, Mentougou, Shunyi, Huairou, Pinggu, Miyun, Yanqing and the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area.

That’s because the aforementioned areas have gone at least seven consecutive days without community transmission, meaning that no cases of COVID-19 have been detected among individuals not already under quarantine observation. The announcement was made at the 352nd Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control on June 1 by the Beijing Information Office.

However, as you know by now, “normal” means COVID normal. This will not include going out to dine, as Beijing’s temporary suspension of all in-house dining remains in place, as of press time. Moreover, stricter rules still apply if you’re in a specific locked-down neighborhood or residential community.

Recent community transmission has been detected in Dongcheng, Haidian, Fengtai and Changping districts.

In Fengtai, residents have been requested not to leave their residential communities, unless absolutely necessary, as announced at the 353rd Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control today (June 2).

In Changping, authorities have identified 95 close contacts of positive cases, as well as nine second contacts, as of press time.

In Haidian, all of the district’s residents have been requested to work from home, in so far as is possible.

Since April 22, Beijing has seen a total of 1,785 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19. Between midnight and 3pm today (June 2), five new locally transmitted cases were recorded; three were in Fengtai district and two were in Changping. Only one of the new cases was recorded outside of quarantine observation in Changping.

