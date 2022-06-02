9 Tips to Reduce the Risk of Screen Time

We don't know about you, but with Shanghai in lockdown we've been spending far too much time in front of screens over the last few months (as have our kids). We sat down with Doctor Xinyu Weng 翁欣瑜, Ophthalmologist at Jiahui Health, to learn some tips to improve our habits, and ask her some questions about the effects it was having on us. First up, the tips...

Tips for reducing screen time:

Set the screen usage time and set an alarm to tell you when the screen has been used continuously for one hour.

Reduce unnecessary social networking or entertainment time.

Increase non-screen time (such as crafting, cooking, spending time with family or reading a book).

Add indoor or outdoor exercise, such as yoga, jogging, ball games, etc.

Tips for making screen time less harmful:

Blink your eyes as much as possible

The lacrimal glands secrete tears to keep the surface of the eye moist, which is necessary for the proper functioning of the eye. Blinking helps tears cover the surface of your eyes.

Take breaks

When using the computer, take a break every one to two hours, and let your eyes away from the computer for 10 to 15 minutes. Work continuously for up to one hour, preferably away from the computer screen, staring at a distant target, for more than 10 seconds.

Massage

After looking at the screen for a long time, you can close your eyes and massage around the eye socket with your hands. That will increase blood circulation around the eyes.

Adjust the height of the computer and ensure the working distance from screen

Studies have shown that keeping a distance of 50 to 65 centimeters between your seat and a computer screen, with the center of the screen about 20 degrees below eye level, will relax the neck muscles and minimize the area of the eyeball's surface exposed to air, which greatly reduce eyestrain.

Seek medical treatment in case of dryness and discomfort

If you have dry eye symptoms, a specialist hospital is recommended for diagnosis and treatment.

Doctor Xinyu Weng 翁欣瑜





First of all, thanks for the tips. So, what is the maximum amount of time adults should spend on screens each day?

There is no limit to how much screen time should be spent. But too much screen time can cause a lot of health problems.

A study a few years ago showed that the average American adult spends 11 hours a day in front of a screen. Shortly after the Novel Coronavirus outbreak began, screen time among adults jumped to a staggering 19 hours per day!

A 2017 study showed that adults who spend more than six hours a day watching screens are more likely to suffer from depression. Therefore, It is suggested that the shorter the screen time is, the better.

Under normal circumstances, no more than one hour continuous screen time, while the total time watching the screen every day should not be more than eight hours.

And what about children?

Trusted institutions like the Mayo Clinic and the American Academy of Pediatrics issue recommendations: No screen time for children under two years old, and no more than two hours a day for older children.

For those that don’t know, what is dry eye disease?

Dry eye is a chronic disease caused by abnormal tear film. It is often accompanied by dry eyes, foreign body sensation, burning sensation, sticky secretions, photophobia, sensitivity to external stimuli, tears or congestion.

Are there long term consequences to dry eye disease?

Dry eye disease could cause keratitis, increase the risk of eye infection, make the eyes red, increase secretions, cause the shedding of tears, cause feelings of fatigue, make you unable to concentrate, which can affect normal work and life.

How can people prevent/combat dry eye disease?

Reduce constant screen time and take breaks, especially at night.

Reduce the time wearing contact lenses and make sure to wear them correctly.

Do not block the meibomian gland when applying eyeliner.

If there is eye discomfort, see an ophthalmologist as early as possible and get treatment in a timely manner.

What is the best treatment from sufferers of dry eye disease?

There are many different types of dry eye, and their treatments are also different.

The most common treatment is eye drops, like artificial tears or eyedrops for chronic conjunctivitis.

Physical therapy can be aimed at meibomain gland dysfunction (MGD), things such as hot compress, massage and fumigation. More effective treatments include intense pulsed light (IPL) and Meibomian gland heat pulsation therapy (Lipiflow).

In addition, improving the habit of using your eyes will also help greatly in alleviating the symptoms of dry eyes.

For more information, to book an appointment, or for any other enquiries, scan the QR code:

About Doctor Xinyu Weng 翁欣瑜

Dr. Xinyu WENG serves as an ophthalmologist at Jiahui Health. Dr. Weng graduated from clinical medicine-Japanese class (six-year) of China Medical University and obtained a master's degree in Ophthalmology from Dalian Medical University. After graduation, she worked in Daqing Oilfield General Hospital for nearly two years.

In 2011, she went to Japan for advanced studies. In 2013，she passed the Japan physician qualification examination, and in the same year, she engaged in resident training in Hokuto hospital in Japan. Two years later, she started on ophthalmic clinical work in the same hospital. In 2018, she joined the Department of Ophthalmology of Hokkaido University. Until she went back to China, she continued working at the Affiliated Hospitals of Hokkaido University.

Dr. Weng has more than 10 years of clinical experience in ophthalmology. She has rich experiences in the diagnosis and treatment of various common ophthalmic diseases. She is proficient in cataract operation, vitreous injection and other ocular surface surgeries like pterygium, eyelid mass. She also master fundus fluorescein angiography and laser treatments of fundus, posterior cataract and iris.



Dr. Weng is a member of the Japanese Ophthalmology Society, and she has joined the Japanese Ophthalmia Society (JOIS) and the International Ophthalmia Society (IOIS). She had made several oral reports and posters, and had won the best presentation award of the 1st trainee session of JOIS.

