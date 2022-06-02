WATCH: Sichuan Rocked by 2 Earthquakes in 5 Minutes

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya’an, Sichuan province in southwest China yesterday, Wednesday, June 1, killing at least four people and injuring 14, Global Times reports.

It has also been reported that two earthquakes struck in a five-minute window.

Many people are presumed to be trapped, and rescue efforts are underway.

Ya’an is also home to a group of giant pandas; staff at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda have said that they are all safe.

The earthquake hit Lushan County at 5pm on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake's epicenter was at a depth of 17km, and tremors were felt as far away as Chengdu and Chongqing.

Houses have been damaged and the earthquake also caused landslides on mountains close by.

The Ya’an Municipal Health Commission said that injured persons are being treated in local hospitals.

[Cover image via Weibo@红花岗检察在线]

