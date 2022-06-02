  1. home
WATCH: Sichuan Rocked by 2 Earthquakes in 5 Minutes

By Lars James Hamer, June 2, 2022

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Lushan county, Ya’an, Sichuan province in southwest China yesterday, Wednesday, June 1, killing at least four people and injuring 14, Global Times reports. 

It has also been reported that two earthquakes struck in a five-minute window. 

Many people are presumed to be trapped, and rescue efforts are underway. 

Ya’an is also home to a group of giant pandas; staff at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda have said that they are all safe.

The earthquake hit Lushan County at 5pm on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The quake's epicenter was at a depth of 17km, and tremors were felt as far away as Chengdu and Chongqing. 

Houses have been damaged and the earthquake also caused landslides on mountains close by. 

The Ya’an Municipal Health Commission said that injured persons are being treated in local hospitals. 

[Cover image via Weibo@红花岗检察在线]

WATCH: A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Huizhou, Guangdong

Footage of an earthquake hitting the coastal city of Huizhou emerged in the early hours of the morning.

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Statistics released in 2010 show at least 273,400 were killed by the earthquake in Gansu, with Haiyuan losing 73,604 people, nearly half of the county’s entire population.

Shanghai Struck by Earthquake, Nobody Notices...

The 5.0-magnitude earthquake was met with a resounding... meh.

3 Dead and 100 Injured After Earthquake Hits Sichuan

The China Earthquake Networks Center reported the epicenter of the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers in the early morning.

Everything You Need to Know About Sichuan's Mystical Mt. Emei

The history, routes, sights, prices and more of Sichuan's Mt. Emei.

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

On February 4, 1975, Chinese authorities claim to be the first to successfully predict an earthquake.

Exploring Sichuan's Superior Dishes with a Spicy Hot Challenge

Stay tuned for future foodie videos and let us know what you think Peggy and Joshua should try next.

Chef and Writer Fuchsia Dunlop, the UK Expert on Sichuan Food

Dunlop is a critically acclaimed chef and food writer who has written multiple award-winning books on Chinese cuisine.

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

13 Useful Mandarin Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

Big Waimai Platforms Not the Answer for This Beijing F&B Venue

9 Tips to Reduce the Risk of Screen Time

16 Spicy Sanya Events: Festivals, Glamping, Shows & More

WATCH: Sichuan Rocked by 2 Earthquakes in 5 Minutes

