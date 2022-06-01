That's Magazine – June 2022 Issue Out Now!

Travel is a sticky subject in the COVID-19 era and it’s even more difficult for those of us in China as borders remain tightly closed. Over the last few years, a centuries-old form of connecting with the outdoors has enjoyed a renaissance in the Middle Kingdom… camping. However, camping in China leans more towards glamping than actually exploring the wilderness with a tent strapped to your back. In this issue, we explore the fundamental differences between the two, while also highlighting how glamping caused the outdoor gear and apparel market to thrive. Read on to also discover six of the best wild camping spots this country we call home has to offer.

Elsewhere in the issue, European domestic football may have finished for a couple of months, but the Chinese Super League (CSL) is just starting up. This month’s Nation feature interviews former Shanghai Port F.C and China U20 winger, Jia Boyan and Chinese football expert Cameron Wilson to examine why the country is yet to produce a series of world-class footballers.

The Arts and Life section takes on a rather musical theme this month. Ned Kelly steps into the weird and wonderful world of Shanghai-based DJ, lecturer, documentary maker, writer and host-curator of 'The Critical Music Club,' DJ BO. Mike Fox on the other hand, finds out everything about the centuries-old Dayan Naxi Orchestra, who are collaborating with French musician Djang San, playing a plethora of ancient Chinese instruments.

Finally, alongside his regular exploration of China’s wine scene, Joshua Cawthorpe checks in on how the country is fulfilling the promise to provide mental health services to students by interviewing a psychologist from a primary school in Guangzhou.

