  1. home
  2. Articles

That's Magazine – June 2022 Issue Out Now!

By That's, June 1, 2022

0 0

Travel is a sticky subject in the COVID-19 era and it’s even more difficult for those of us in China as borders remain tightly closed. Over the last few years, a centuries-old form of connecting with the outdoors has enjoyed a renaissance in the Middle Kingdom… camping. However, camping in China leans more towards glamping than actually exploring the wilderness with a tent strapped to your back. In this issue, we explore the fundamental differences between the two, while also highlighting how glamping caused the outdoor gear and apparel market to thrive. Read on to also discover six of the best wild camping spots this country we call home has to offer. 

Elsewhere in the issue, European domestic football may have finished for a couple of months, but the Chinese Super League (CSL) is just starting up. This month’s Nation feature interviews former Shanghai Port F.C and China U20 winger, Jia Boyan and Chinese football expert Cameron Wilson to examine why the country is yet to produce a series of world-class footballers. 

The Arts and Life section takes on a rather musical theme this month. Ned Kelly steps into the weird and wonderful world of Shanghai-based DJ, lecturer, documentary maker, writer and host-curator of 'The Critical Music Club,' DJ BO. Mike Fox on the other hand, finds out everything about the centuries-old Dayan Naxi Orchestra, who are collaborating with French musician Djang San, playing a plethora of ancient Chinese instruments. 

Finally, alongside his regular exploration of China’s wine scene, Joshua Cawthorpe checks in on how the country is fulfilling the promise to provide mental health services to students by interviewing a psychologist from a primary school in Guangzhou. 

Scan the QR below or click here to read a digital copy of the June 2022 issue of That's Magazine.

QR-june.png

Best Regards,
Lars Hamer


magazine china

more news

Man Shot Dead by Police in Southwest China

Man Shot Dead by Police in Southwest China

The incident occurred in Southwest China's megacity of Chongqing.

Airbnb to Close Business in China

Airbnb to Close Business in China

All 150,000 Chinese mainland listings will be taken down by this summer.

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

Notices from Chinese embassies in some countries indicate changes to requirements for inbound travellers.

China Eastern Flight MU5735 – Everything We Know So Far

Tragedy struck over Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region yesterday.

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

The new host nation has not yet been decided.

China Hotel News Roundup: Spring 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of hospitality!

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

Meet the Brains Behind China Beauty Brand Incubator GENLAB

GENLAB invests in and incubates emerging beauty and consumer brands.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine

That's Magazine – June 2022 Issue Out Now!

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That's Magazine – June 2022 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine – June 2022 Issue Out Now!

These Beijing Subway Stations Reopen Today

These Beijing Subway Stations Reopen Today

Man Shot Dead by Police in Southwest China

Man Shot Dead by Police in Southwest China

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

Children's Day: Sanya Community Shares Childhood Dreams

Children's Day: Sanya Community Shares Childhood Dreams

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives