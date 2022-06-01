  1. home
These Beijing Subway Stations Reopen Today

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 1, 2022

As of 3pm today (June 1), more Beijing subway stations have reopened as part of the city’s gradual lifting of COVID-19 measures. 

The stations which will reopen are as follows: 

Line 1 (Batong Line)

Universal Beijing Resort

Line 6

Beiyunhe Dong, Beiyunhe Xi

Line 7

Universal Beijing Resort 

Please note that although Universal Beijing Resort subway station is open, Universal Beijing Resort remains closed, as of press time. Universal Studios, Universal CityWalk Beijing and the Resort’s two onsite hotels (The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel) have been closed since May 1. 

Between midnight and 3pm on June 1, Beijing recorded seven new locally transmitted cases; three were in Haidian district, three in Fengtai and one in Chaoyang. Of the new cases, only two in Fengtai district were among individuals not already under quarantine observation. 

Those who live and work in Fengtai should, where possible, work from home.

Since April 22, Beijing has seen a total of 1,773 newly added local cases of COVID-19 in the city's latest outbreak. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@环球时报]

Beijing Subway Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Beijing

