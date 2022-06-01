  1. home
Man Shot Dead by Police in Southwest China

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 1, 2022

A man has been shot dead by police in Southwest China’s Chongqing municipality. 

A police statement gave an account of the incident which occurred at around 6.50pm on May 30 in Beibei district, Chongqing. Police were dealing with what was only described as a “dispute” involving a 49-year-old man surnamed Weng. 

WechatIMG2775.jpeg

The statment issued by police in Chongqing. Image via Weibo/@徐记观察

According to the statement, Weng was dissatisfied with how police were handling the situation. Along with his wife surnamed Chen, Weng attacked the police, following which he was shot and wounded. He was taken to hospital, but was later confirmed to have died. 

The statement ended with an assurance that there would be an investigation to establish exactly what happened. 

Reports of police shootings in China can be found online. However, such incidents are rare, as are overall incidents involving guns. 

Police1.com – a website offering resources for law enforcement officers – marks 2014 as a turning point regarding Chinese police forces’ relationship with guns. 

The site claims that an increase in Chinese police officers carrying guns at this time was instigated by the mass stabbing on March 1, 2014 at Kunming Railway Station, Yunnan province; the attack, which was blamed on Xinjiang separatists, left 28 dead and 143 injured. 

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Gun police shooting Chongqing

