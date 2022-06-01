  1. home
Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

By Ned Kelly, June 1, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 5 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, June 1.

Of those, 1 was converted from an asymptomatic case, so is not counted as new, leaving a total of 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 10 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 14 new cases reported, 10 fewer than the 24 reported yesterday, Tuesday, May 31.

Of the 4 new local cases reported today, 4 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 10 new asymptomatic cases, 10 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine for the second day in a row.

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai finally begins getting back to 'normal life' – click the link below to find out what that constitutes:

READ MORE: Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

