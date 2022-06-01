Shanghai Down to Just 14 COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 5 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, June 1.



Of those, 1 was converted from an asymptomatic case, so is not counted as new, leaving a total of 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 10 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 14 new cases reported, 10 fewer than the 24 reported yesterday, Tuesday, May 31.

Of the 4 new local cases reported today, 4 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 10 new asymptomatic cases, 10 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine for the second day in a row.

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

