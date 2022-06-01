Children's Day: Sanya Community Shares Childhood Dreams

Children's Day is a carnival for children, but sometimes a heartache for adults who can no longer go back to happier, carefree times. Most of us had many childhood dreams, regardless of nationality. When a child, we often have big dreams. When we grow up, some dreams become reality, and some dreams remain wishes.



That’s Sanya asked the international community to review their childhood dreams and see if they had come true or not.

“When I was a child, my dream was to be a world citizen and to explore the world. Up until today I have visited around 20 countries in the world and a bucket more of world cities. If you ask me whether my dreams came true or not? I think I am currently living my dream life.”

- Denique Widodo, Calligrapher and Watercolor Illustrator, Indonesia



“I loved ice cream when I was a child; I dreamed of opening an ice cream store so that I could eat delicious ice cream every day.



When I grew up, I went to Malaysia and found a great local dessert. I missed the taste when I returned to China, so I studied dessert making and opened a dessert shop called BuBur ChaCha.”

- Lydia Lv, Founder of BuBur ChaCha Malaysian Snack Bar, China



“When I was a child, I always wanted to travel more. And when I got older, it actually did come true. I’m super grateful for all of the travel experiences that I’ve gotten. It was especially good before the pandemic; I wish it would be easier to fly around like we used to. ”

- Valerie L., Business Owner, Russia



“In primary school, I met an elegant and knowledgeable Chinese teacher, who had a great impact on me. I also wanted to be a teacher. I love painting. I love appreciating works of art but I chose an accounting major in college. Dreams are always dreams.”

- William Wang, Hotel Sales Manager, China

“I dreamt of being a table tennis world champion. I partly achieved my dream as I won a lot of champions and used to be a professional table tennis player. But being a world champion is still my dream.”

- Sam Xiao, Senior Marketing Consultant of Wuzhishan Yatai Rainforest Hotel, China

“When I was a child I had a dream to grow up and be a garbage man. I used to think they were so cool riding on the outside of garbage trucks. It looked like the coolest job in the world. Later in my middle school years I learned this job was not a highly sought after position because it made people stinky and dirty after dealing with garbage all day. Now my dream has unintentionally come true. I might not be a garbage man, but every day I return home from work and my wife tells me I'm dirty and stinky. I would count that as a success.”

- David Sawallisch, English Teacher, USA

“My biggest dream when I was little was to travel. I’ve done more traveling than I dreamed of, but still not nearly enough. ”

- April Rose, International School Teacher, USA

“My hometown is very cold. When I was a child, I dreamt that I could live in a city without winter, preferably by the sea. When I grew up, I came to Sanya and fell in love with it. I hope one day I can bring my parents here to live together.”

- Stone Shi, Student, China

“When I was a child, I dreamed of becoming a doctor, treating diseases for patients and helping others.”

- Jimmy Zhang, Company Employee, China

