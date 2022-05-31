  1. home
5 Awesome Things to do This Week in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, May 31, 2022

Jun 2: Urbanites Exploration Camp

6261653893942_.pic.jpeg

That's GBA and Conrad, Guangzhou have teamed up to provide you and your kids with a Dragon Boat Festival cooking class. Classes are fun, safe and teach kids how to make healthy food choices and encompass math, reading and science skills. Find out more here

May 31 - June 4: Rooftop Bar at Hotel Five

6271653905314_.pic.jpg

Enjoy signature cocktails, bar snacks and live entertainment every Tuesday to Saturday for only RMB366 person at Lingnan Hotel Five's rooftop bar with an 180 degree view of the Pear River. 
Jun 4 - 5: Geocaching

6301653989031_.pic.jpg

Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor adventure that is happening all the time, all around the world. To play, participants use the Geocaching APP to find cleverly hidden containers called geocaches.

Specific times and places will be decided several days ahead. Contact the group-hunting organizer via WeChat: 15521337586

Jun 1 - July 6: Fun Western Art History

6291653988970_.pic.jpg

Join this six week course in Western Art History for RMB360. You can learn about art through stories, images and worksheets. The course is held online and includes six live sessions. Scan the QR code for more info. 

Jun 11: Happy Monk Costume Party

Untitled.jpg

Are you ready to choose your most outrageous costume and dance the night away?

Happy Monk's UK-themed costume and dance party hits Guangzhou in June. A night of crazy costumes, great British music, non-stop dancing, food and drinks and prizes for the best dressed party animals!

June 11, 8pm, Saturday. June 11, 2022.

RMB168 (RMB118 for early bird tickets– by 31st May.

