  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

By Ned Kelly, May 31, 2022

0 0

The much vaunted getting back to 'normal life' begins at midnight tonight/zero hours June 1. So what does it mean? Here's a breakdown, as we understand it.

What is allowed?

  • Inner-city public transportation, including buses, Metro and even the ferry connecting Puxi and Pudong, will be restored.

  • All residents in areas other than medium- and high-risk/locked-down and controlled areas will be able to leave their compounds freely.

  • Taxis, Didis and private cars back on the streets, needing no pass to put the pedal to the metal.

  • Cross district travel, provided you are not coming from or going to a medium- or high-risk/locked-down or controlled area.

  • Going to the park. Xujiahui Park has already reopened, while Chenshan Botanical Park and Binjiang Forest Park will reopen tomorrow, with 50% of normal daily maximum visitors and a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours required for all park visitors (see more on that below), while real-name reservation is compulsory before visiting the latter two.

What isn't allowed?

  • Doing pretty much ANYTHING without a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours (see below).

  • Leaving Shanghai in a private car without authorization.

  • Leaving Shanghai at all without a 48-hour PCR test negative report plus a 24-hour antigen test report, or a 24-hour PCR test report.

  • Returning to Shanghai without a 48-hour negative PCR test report.

What will be happening?

  • More and more delivery options... woo hoo!

What (probably) won't be happening?

  • In-venue dining and boozing anytime soon – although no official policy has been announced, the F&B folk we have reached out to are talking in terms of weeks rather than days away. Boo!

PCR Kiosks

As mentioned, a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is basically a must should you wish to interact with the world beyond your threshold.

To facilitate this, Shanghai has built around 15,000 nucleic acid sample collection sites across the city for its "normalized COVID-19 prevention and control." (See, it's 'normal').

The target is for all citizens to be within 15 minutes' walk of a PCR test, be they at home or workplace. 

People can check the address, operation hours and waiting time of the sites on Suishenban app (search for 随申办).

Here's some more facts and figures:

  • There are three kinds of testing sites across Shanghai – fixed, convenient and mobile.

  • Nucleic acid sample collection sites include some 4,000 spots for residents at local communities, 6,000 for companies, schools and construction sites, as well as 5,000 for any citizen.

  • All PCR tests in Shanghai are free until June 30, after which they will be RMB16 per person, or RMB5 for a mixed test.

  • Shanghai can test at most 8.5 million tubes of nucleic acid samples every day.

  • More than 50,000 people have received training and are qualified to work as PCR sample collection assistants.

So there you have it ladies and gentlemen: 'normal life' – be sure to follow us for any updates on what that constitutes:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via Wiki]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 2,858 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 3,717 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 3,840 COVID-19 Cases, 11 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Why Has China Built So Many Metro Systems?

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

Dada Bar DJ Livestream This Weekend!

WIN! F45 Training Back-in-Action Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

Watch Out Shanghai, Termite Season is Upon Us

Last Call for Dragon Boat Chess Tournament Sign Ups!

Last Call for Dragon Boat Chess Tournament Sign Ups!

'We Are Shanghai' Virtual Album Release Party This Saturday

'We Are Shanghai' Virtual Album Release Party This Saturday

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 4 Days

0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 4 Days

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives