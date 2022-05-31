Shanghai Back to 'Normal' at Midnight – So What Does That Mean?

The much vaunted getting back to 'normal life' begins at midnight tonight/zero hours June 1. So what does it mean? Here's a breakdown, as we understand it.

What is allowed?

Inner-city public transportation, including buses, Metro and even the ferry connecting Puxi and Pudong, will be restored.

All residents in areas other than medium- and high-risk/locked-down and controlled areas will be able to leave their compounds freely.

Taxis, Didis and private cars back on the streets, needing no pass to put the pedal to the metal.

Cross district travel, provided you are not coming from or going to a medium- or high-risk/locked-down or controlled area.

Going to the park. Xujiahui Park has already reopened, while Chenshan Botanical Park and Binjiang Forest Park will reopen tomorrow, with 50% of normal daily maximum visitors and a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours required for all park visitors (see more on that below), while real-name reservation is compulsory before visiting the latter two.

What isn't allowed?

Doing pretty much ANYTHING without a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours (see below).

Leaving Shanghai in a private car without authorization.

Leaving Shanghai at all without a 48-hour PCR test negative report plus a 24-hour antigen test report, or a 24-hour PCR test report.

Returning to Shanghai without a 48-hour negative PCR test report.

What will be happening?

More and more delivery options... woo hoo!



What (probably) won't be happening?

In-venue dining and boozing anytime soon – although no official policy has been announced, the F&B folk we have reached out to are talking in terms of weeks rather than days away. Boo!

PCR Kiosks

As mentioned, a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is basically a must should you wish to interact with the world beyond your threshold.

To facilitate this, Shanghai has built around 15,000 nucleic acid sample collection sites across the city for its "normalized COVID-19 prevention and control." (See, it's 'normal').

The target is for all citizens to be within 15 minutes' walk of a PCR test, be they at home or workplace.

People can check the address, operation hours and waiting time of the sites on Suishenban app (search for 随申办).

Here's some more facts and figures:

There are three kinds of testing sites across Shanghai – fixed, convenient and mobile.

Nucleic acid sample collection sites include some 4,000 spots for residents at local communities, 6,000 for companies, schools and construction sites, as well as 5,000 for any citizen.

All PCR tests in Shanghai are free until June 30, after which they will be RMB16 per person, or RMB5 for a mixed test.

Shanghai can test at most 8.5 million tubes of nucleic acid samples every day.

More than 50,000 people have received training and are qualified to work as PCR sample collection assistants.

So there you have it ladies and gentlemen: 'normal life' – be sure to follow us for any updates on what that constitutes:

