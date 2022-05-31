'We Are Shanghai' Virtual Album Release Party This Saturday

This Saturday, 'We Are Shanghai' is hosting a release party online for its biggest album yet.

For those unfamiliar with the project, it’s an (almost) annual compilation album, which accepts songs from all bands and musicians based in Shanghai. It is a musically diverse, pan genre album that represents Shanghai’s vibrant music scene, and acts as a snapshot for it every edition.

This year will be the 8th volume, and includes a ear drum-bursting 65 tracks!

The album is also already available on QQ Music – simply search 'We Are Shanghai.'

The release party will be taking place from 8pm this Saturday on Tencent Meeting (code: 549 748 447), and is free to attend. During the event, DJ BO will be playing the album and interviewing some of the musicians and bands who contributed.

This is great opportunity to not only hear the vast range of sound and talent from the Shanghai music scene, but to be introduced to some of the many talented musicians who make it thrive!

