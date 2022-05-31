0 COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 1st Time in 4 Days

Shanghai has reported 0 COVID-19 cases outside of central quarantine for the first time in four days.

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 9 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, May 31.



Of those, 7 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 22 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 24 new cases reported, 41 fewer than the 65 reported yesterday, Monday, May 30.

Of the 2 new local cases reported today, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 22 new asymptomatic cases, 22 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.



The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]