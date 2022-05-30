  1. home
Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 30, 2022

Since April, Beijing has battled an outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID-19. As a result, a number of restrictions have come into force in the Chinese capital. Those restrictions are now gradually being lifted (emphasis on gradually).

Here’s are six things you need to know. 

Beijing is Close to Its ‘Zero-COVID’ Target 

As announced at the 350th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control, Beijing saw 18 new locally transmitted cases recorded between midnight and 3pm on May 30. Nine cases were in Fengtai district, eight in Haidian and one in Shijingshan. 

Only one of said cases in Fengtai district was not already quarantined. In other words, this is good news! It suggests that the spread of the virus is slowing. 

Parks and Scenic Spots to Re-Open, But…

… they will operate at 50% capacity. 

From Chaoyang Park to Happy Valley (Huanle Gu), and from Badaling to Jinshanling, many scenic spots and parks are re-opening. Be sure to book a spot in advance if you plan to make a visit. And, don’t forget to have your 48-hour negative nucleic acid test result ready to show. 

Public Transport is Getting Back to Life

All buses, subway stations and taxis (including ride-hailing services) will return to normal in Chaoyang, Shunyi and Fangshan districts. However, restrictions will remain in place in specific areas with stricter COVID-19 rules.

Below is a full list of Beijing Subway stations which have already returned to normal: 

Line 1 (Batong Line) 

Yong’an li, Guomao, Sihui, Sihui Dong, Gaobeidian, Chuanmei Daxue (University of Communications), Shuangqiao, Guangzhuang, Baliqiao

Line 5 

Heping Xiqiao, Huixin Xijie Beikou, Datun Lu Dong

Line 6

Caofang, Jintai Lu, Qingnian Lu

Line 7

Guangqumenwai, Shuangjing, Jiulongshan, Dajiaoting, Nanlou Zizhuang, Huanlegu Jingqu (Happy Valley), Fatou, Shuanghe, Jiaohuachang, Huangchang, Langxinzhuang, Heizhuanghu

Line 10

Fenzhongsi, Jinsong, Shuangjing, Guomao, Jintai Xizhao

Line 14

Beigong Daximen, Pingleyuan, Jiulongshan, Jintai Lu

Line 15

Datun Lu Dong, Guozhan, Hualikan, Houshayu, Nanfaxin, Shimen, Shunyi, Fengbo

Line 17

Shibali Dian, Zhoujiazhuang

Fangshan Line

Caotian, Changyang, Libafang, Langxiang Nanguan

Yanfang Line

Dashihe Dong, Magezhuang, Raole Fu, Fangshan Chengguan, Yanshan

Malls are Gradually Re-opening

Many of those which were closed due to COVID-19 – including Parkview Green at Fangcaodi and Beijing SKP – have reopened at limited capacity. 

You Still Need to Get Tested...

... if you want to enter certain places. Entry into most ‘public areas’ (parks, shopping malls, scenic spots etc.) still requires you to show a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. 

In-House Dining Remains Temporarily Suspended

Restaurants, bars and cafes are still limited to takeout only. 

[Cover image via Pixabay

Beijing Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

