  1. home
  2. Articles

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine for 3rd Day in a Row

By Ned Kelly, May 30, 2022

0 0

Shanghai has reported 1 COVID-19 case outside of central quarantine for the third day in a row.

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Monday, May 30.

Of those, 2 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 61 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 65 new cases reported, 39 fewer than the 104 reported yesterday, Sunday, May 29.

Of the 4 new local cases reported today, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 61 new asymptomatic cases, 61 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 1 case reported outside of central quarantine.

The 1 case outside of central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.

READ MORE: Shanghai Begins Opening Up, Sets 'Normal Life' Target of June 1

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 2,858 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 3,717 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 3,840 COVID-19 Cases, 11 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Why Has China Built So Many Metro Systems?

Dada Bar DJ Livestream This Weekend!

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

WIN! F45 Training Back-in-Action Challenge

'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' Urban Exploration Competition

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine for 3rd Day in a Row

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine for 3rd Day in a Row

'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' Urban Exploration Competition

'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' Urban Exploration Competition

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in a Row

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in a Row

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives