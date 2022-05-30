1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine for 3rd Day in a Row

Shanghai has reported 1 COVID-19 case outside of central quarantine for the third day in a row.

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Monday, May 30.



Of those, 2 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 61 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 65 new cases reported, 39 fewer than the 104 reported yesterday, Sunday, May 29.

Of the 4 new local cases reported today, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 61 new asymptomatic cases, 61 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 1 case reported outside of central quarantine.

The 1 case outside of central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Minhang District

0 in Baoshan District



0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 588, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.



READ MORE: Shanghai Begins Opening Up, Sets 'Normal Life' Target of June 1

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]