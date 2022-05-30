'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' Urban Exploration Competition

'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' Urban Exploration Route Design Competition comes to a successful conclusion; 20 award-winning routes highlight the charm of Guangzhou's cultural tourism.

Guangzhou must be seen to be appreciated. Organized by the Guangzhou Administration of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and hosted by Trip.com Group, the Trip in Guangzhou Carnival Urban Exploration Route Design Competition has come to a successful conclusion. These 20 themed routes will take priority in being recommended to travelers from around the world to Guangzhou.





Competition Results Unlock New Tour Routes in Guangzhou



Since its launch, the competition invited route designs from travel enthusiasts around the world. With each participant striving to unleash their creativity, entries included traditional tour routes from Guangzhou locals as well as urban exploration routes shared by foreign fans of the city.

The routes covered a wide range of themes, including shopping and entertainment, intangible cultural heritage, humanities, family trips, inquiry-based learning, Guangzhou-style delicacies, red tourism and health resorts. Each one demonstrated profound historical and cultural heritage, as well as the exciting urban life found all over Guangzhou.

On May 23, Zheng Lin (executive vice president of Inbound Tourism Branch, China Association of Travel Services), Sun Bowen (executive secretary of Trip.com Group’s Academy and general manager of inbound tourism department), and Zhang Xu (CEO of Trip.com Group and Government Cooperation Department) formed a panel.

After an online review and discussion, they picked 20 themed routes from all the entries. Different routes revealed the distinctive charm of cultural tourism in Guangzhou. These award-winning routes will soon be available on the themed 'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' page on Trip.com.





Get Ready to Learn About Guangzhou's Thousand-Year History

This urban exploration route design competition is an important aspect of the 2022 'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival,' which is important for developing sightseeing resources and creative ways to tour Guangzhou, and expanding its influence as an international destination city.

These themed routes will promote the history, humanities, urban landscapes and folk customs of Guangzhou to more foreign tourists in China, attracting eager global travelers to the city, and enabling them to admire the charm of the region south of the Five Ridges while learning about Guangzhou's long history.



As the urban exploration route design competition has come to a satisfactory close, so too has the first stage of the 'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival.' As part of this carnival, vlogs from overseas influencers will be released.

Invited to immerse themselves in themed routes, these well-known influencers will share their wonderful journeys through videos, pictures and text. This activity will explore more features and connotations of the local history and humanity while exhibiting the unique human charm and urban life of Guangzhou.