  1. home
  2. Articles

'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' Urban Exploration Competition

By That's, May 30, 2022

0 0

'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' Urban Exploration Route Design Competition comes to a successful conclusion; 20 award-winning routes highlight the charm of Guangzhou's cultural tourism.

Guangzhou must be seen to be appreciated. Organized by the Guangzhou Administration of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and hosted by Trip.com Group, the Trip in Guangzhou Carnival Urban Exploration Route Design Competition has come to a successful conclusion. These 20 themed routes will take priority in being recommended to travelers from around the world to Guangzhou.


Competition Results Unlock New Tour Routes in Guangzhou

Since its launch, the competition invited route designs from travel enthusiasts around the world. With each participant striving to unleash their creativity, entries included traditional tour routes from Guangzhou locals as well as urban exploration routes shared by foreign fans of the city.

The routes covered a wide range of themes, including shopping and entertainment, intangible cultural heritage, humanities, family trips, inquiry-based learning, Guangzhou-style delicacies, red tourism and health resorts. Each one demonstrated profound historical and cultural heritage, as well as the exciting urban life found all over Guangzhou.

On May 23, Zheng Lin (executive vice president of Inbound Tourism Branch, China Association of Travel Services), Sun Bowen (executive secretary of Trip.com Group’s Academy and general manager of inbound tourism department), and Zhang Xu (CEO of Trip.com Group and Government Cooperation Department) formed a panel.

After an online review and discussion, they picked 20 themed routes from all the entries. Different routes revealed the distinctive charm of cultural tourism in Guangzhou. These award-winning routes will soon be available on the themed 'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' page on Trip.com.


.png

Get Ready to Learn About Guangzhou's Thousand-Year History

This urban exploration route design competition is an important aspect of the 2022 'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival,' which is important for developing sightseeing resources and creative ways to tour Guangzhou, and expanding its influence as an international destination city.

These themed routes will promote the history, humanities, urban landscapes and folk customs of Guangzhou to more foreign tourists in China, attracting eager global travelers to the city, and enabling them to admire the charm of the region south of the Five Ridges while learning about Guangzhou's long history.

As the urban exploration route design competition has come to a satisfactory close, so too has the first stage of the 'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival.' As part of this carnival, vlogs from overseas influencers will be released.

Invited to immerse themselves in themed routes, these well-known influencers will share their wonderful journeys through videos, pictures and text. This activity will explore more features and connotations of the local history and humanity while exhibiting the unique human charm and urban life of Guangzhou.

more news

‘Normalized’ COVID Testing Trialed in Guangzhou

‘Normalized’ COVID Testing Trialed in Guangzhou

The move is the first time 'normalized' testing has been used in Guangzhou and could signal a change in the country's COVID-19 prevention policy.

7 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

7 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

A selection of some of the best things to do in Guangzhou this week!

Guangzhou Flight Carrying 132 Crashes Into Guangxi Mountain

Guangzhou Flight Carrying 132 Crashes Into Guangxi Mountain

The plane went down in Guangxi Province.

Guangzhou Schools Close Due to Forecasted Rain

A forecast of heavy rain in Guangzhou over the next few days, despite the downpours being relatively mild, has forced the local government to suspend classes in schools and training centers.

COVID Update: Cases Down in Guangzhou, One in Shenzhen

Guangzhou has seen a decrease in COVID-19 numbers for the second time this week, while Shenzhen reports 26 imported cases from Hong Kong.

A Change in Approach? Rapid Antigen Tests Being Used in Guangzhou

The use of RATs for COVID-19 could signal a change in the way the province handles mass testing.

Restaurant Closures and Mass Testing: Guangzhou COVID Update

An update on the final COVID-19 infections for Monday, April 12 and another district stops dine-in services at restaurants.

Latest Guangzhou COVID-19 Outbreak – Everything We Know So Far

Locks are put on the outside of people's doors, residents are not allowed to leave their homes and others are being sent to quarantine facilities as Guangzhou battles omicron.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Why Has China Built So Many Metro Systems?

Dada Bar DJ Livestream This Weekend!

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

WIN! F45 Training Back-in-Action Challenge

'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' Urban Exploration Competition

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

Beijing Lifts Some COVID Restrictions: 6 Things You Need to Know

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine for 3rd Day in a Row

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine for 3rd Day in a Row

'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' Urban Exploration Competition

'Trip in Guangzhou Carnival' Urban Exploration Competition

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in a Row

1 COVID-19 Case Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in a Row

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives