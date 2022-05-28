  1. home
WIN! F45 Training Back-in-Action Challenge

By That's, May 28, 2022

It’s been a LONG two months+ of being at home without being able to train as we normally or ideally would like.

Launching June 1, F45 Training will offer a month-long BACK IN ACTION challenge focusing on four pillars: 

  • Mobility

  • Strength

  • Cardio Endurance 

  • Creating & Maintaining Healthy Habits

The program, created by the certified F45 team, has been designed to motivate participants back into movement in a supportive, group setting, offering performance testing, science-based programming and nutritional support, with fitness testing at the start and finish of the challenge.

The following is included in the Back-in-Action Challenge:

  • Group Chat Accountability 

  • Nutrition Guidance 

  • Performance Testing 

  • Free Online Workouts 

  • One-to-One Individualized Support 

  • Structured, Science-Backed Programming

  • Safe & Effective Training 

  • Motivation & Fun! 

All that is just RMB1,000, which also includes ALL online sessions for the month of June, held weekdays at 8.30am, 12 midday and 5.30pm, and weekends at 10am, along with Wednesday evening core and stretch session at 6pm.

Scan the QR and add Lauren to find out more or sign up...

Lauren-QR.jpg

WIN! 

Fitness-Challenge.jpg

We're giving away a spot on F45 Training's Back-in-Action Challenge to one lucky That's reader. For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your email address and phone number.

Not already a follower of the official That’s Shanghai WeChat account? Scan the QR code below:

New-QR.jpg

Got a gym you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[All images courtesy of F45 Training]

Airbnb to Close Business in China

We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Hospitality Clients

Why Has China Built So Many Metro Systems?

9 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

Dada Bar DJ Livestream This Weekend!

