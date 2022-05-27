  1. home
That Problem with The Beijing Health Kit? It’s Fixed Now

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 27, 2022

Expats in Beijing awoke on the morning of May 27 to find that their nucleic acid test results were not showing on the Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝) app. 

It appeared that overnight, test results for those using foreign passports as their form of ID (i.e. pretty much all Beijing-based foreigners) were temporarily unavailable, most likely due to a system update. 

WechatIMG2726.jpeg

This is what many foreign passport holders saw in the Beijing Health Kit app on the morning of May 27. Screengrab via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian

However, we checked just after 12.30pm today (May 27), and results now seem to be showing up just fine. 

WechatIMG2727.jpeg

Results can now be viewed as normal. Screengrab via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian

You probably already know how to show your nucleic acid test results on the Beijing Health Kit. But, just in case you’ve forgotten, here’s what you have to do: 

  • Open the Beijing Health Kit WeChat mini-program or Alipay app

  • Click Query on Vaccination Services or 核酸疫苗服务查询 in Chinese

  • Find your result at the bottom of the Nucleic Acid Test section

Since April 22, Beijing has recorded 1,670 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, as noted at the 346th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office. 

READ MORE: 1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

Although the Chinese capital has avoided a full citywide lockdown similar to the one seen in Shanghai, certain restrictions have come into place. Since May 1, all in-house dining has been suspended with restaurants, bars and cafes doing takeout only. Meanwhile, some Beijing Subway stations, as well as many non-essential shops, parks and scenic spots, remain closed to the public. 

Entering certain places – including shopping malls, offices, scenic spots and elsewhere – requires proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. 

Many of you may have noticed that some places are less strict than others when it comes to checking test results. But, as you also know, it’s better to be prepared.

[Cover image via Weibo/@凤凰网科技]

Beijing Covid-19

