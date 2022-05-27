Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in Row

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 45 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Friday, May 27.



Of those, 33 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 219 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 231 new cases reported, 76 fewer than the 307 reported yesterday, Thursday, May 26.

Of the 12 new local cases reported today, 12 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 219 new asymptomatic cases, 219 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine for the second day in a row.

The city had previously recorded a four-day run of 0 cases outside of central quarantine up until Tuesday, May 24, before 1 was reported in Jiading District on Wednesday, May 25.

One death was reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 587, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.



The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.



READ MORE: Shanghai Begins Opening Up, Sets 'Normal Life' Target of June 1

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]