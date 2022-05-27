  1. home
10 Sanya Events: Sports, Parties, Movies & More

By That's Sanya, May 27, 2022

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our fourth Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

WechatIMG98.jpeg

To get the location pins for any of the events or places to go, find this article on WeChat by following That’s Sanya.

Until May 29 : Sunset Beach Activities

WechatIMG99.jpeg

Every weekend Yomovo hosts beach cleaning on Thursday, volleyball and football on Friday, ultimate frisbee on Saturday and flag football on Sunday. Check them out for a weekend full of fun.

Every Thur-Sun, times vary; Free. Scan the qr code for more information. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.

May 27: Salsa Party

WechatIMG77.jpegImage via Peninsula Story

Peninsula Story's iconic dance night is back for a fun, flavourful night. Drink deals available, chat with the bartender for more information.

Fri May 27, 10pm; Free entry. Peninsula Story.

May 27: Lady’s Night

WechatIMG94.jpeg

Groups of four ladies will receive free cocktails, a free Hookah and a choice of wine, champaign, or martini.

Fri May 27, 9pm - 1am; Free. Hookah Bar.

May 28: Black Moon

WechatIMG91.jpeg

A night to manifest your individual growth through a collective life experience. Let our beloved bay fade into the dark as we dance the day and night away in Solar style!

Sat May 28, All-day party; Free. Solar.

Until May 28: Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore

WechatIMG81.jpeg

Along with Fantastic Beasts, movie lovers in Sanya can also check out other titles currently showing, including Uncharted, Marry Me, The Batman, Ambulance, Moonfall, Hotel Transylvania 4, and Downtown Abbey 2.

Until May 28, Evening and Day times: RMB 38-60, prices vary depending on theatre. Multiple theatres in Sanya.

May 29: UEFA Champions League Finals

Sun May 29, 3am-8am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

WechatIMG83.jpegImage via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers to fellowship and rejoice in life together.

Every Sun, 2-3.40pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: maymay_409640725 for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Mondays: Open Mic

Show your singing talent with a live band.

Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am; Free entry. Scan the qr code for more information. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Tuesdays: Pizza Night at Solicious

Buy one get one free，offer on all of pizzas during the whole day! Join us for a culinary journey to the taste of Italy and beyond!

Every Tues, 2-11pm; Solicious Houhai.

Tuesdays: Yoga

WechatIMG74.jpegImage via Pixabay

Yomovo's yoga teacher Dora hosts this weekly class.

Every Tues, 8.45-9.45pm; RMB 30. Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel.
READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Cover image via Yomovo Bridge Space Hotel]

