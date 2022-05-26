1,670 Total Cases in Latest Beijing COVID-19 Outbreak

Since April 22, Beijing has recorded a total of 1,670 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, as reported at the 346th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

Between midnight and 3pm on May 26, Beijing recorded 16 new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19. There were seven new cases in Haidian district, three in Fengtai, two in Chaoyang, one in Dongcheng, one in Xicheng, one in Fangshan and one in Changping.

Nine of the aforementioned cases – identified in Haidian, Dongcheng, Fengtai and Changping – were among individuals not already under observation in quarantine.

[Cover image via Weibo/@新京报]

