Dada Bar DJ Livestream This Weekend!

Looking to liven up your lockdown weekend?

DJs Demone and Ozone are teaming up for two nights of livestream direct from their secret bunker in Beijing.



Demone will do most of the blabbering, while Ozone guest bartends, demonstrating how to make and drink a proper martini cocktail, while both play a b2b DJ set... some hit songs, some weird obscure stuff, some drunken mistakes.

Straight from the mouth of DJ Ozone:

"So yeah, I know everyone is doing livestreams now, and I had resisted doing it, but Demone convinced me to try it out. He's been doing online radio for two decades now, one of the pioneers of it really, in China, and has a strong following. We will also be doing some trivia questions with prizes, and a few cocktail demos. But also, we are trying something a bit different than most of these DJ streams – we are teaming up with venues around China, at least 12 cities, where they will show the livestream to their in-house audience (most cities are not locked down, remember), and we'll be interacting with them. It'll be a party! Sure, people in Shanghai and Beijing will be watching at home, but also, bars across China will be open for business and having a proper dance."

That's right, in addition to the online livestream, several bars and venues around China will be showing the livestream to their audience on their sound systems and video projector screens.

Here's the venues and cities joining in so far, with more pending:



深圳 Shenzhen - Oil

杭州 Hangzhou - PASSWORD / Late Market Bar (4 locations)

金华 Jinhua - Records & Barber Wave 微浮唱片行

成都 Chengdu - Cue Club / 野生童话·天台 (2 locations)

邛崃 Qionglai - Snow Peak

普洱 Puer - 黑酸 Dark Acid

南宁 Nanning - Hope Club

遵义 Zunyi - 八厂 Workshop

石家庄 Shijiazhuang - Logos Bar & Cafe

海口 Haikou - Mars 火星

厦门 Xiamen - 休闲公司

福州 Fuzhou - The Sigh

So stock up on drinks at home, turn off the lights, and turn up the volume!

Friday, May 27, 9pm-12 midnight

BRIT POP (Brit Pop, Shoegaze, Madchester, Post Punk)



Saturday, May 28, 9pm-12 midnight

80s DISCO (Disco, Synth Pop, New Wave, Electro, Funk)

[All images courtesy of DJ Ozone]