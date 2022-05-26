Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 48 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Thursday, May 26.



Of those, 31 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 290 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 307 new cases reported, 48 fewer than the 355 reported yesterday, Wednesday, May 25.

Of the 17 new local cases reported today, all 17 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 290 new asymptomatic cases, 290 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine.

The city had previously recorded a four-day run of 0 cases outside of central quarantine up until Tuesday, May 24, before 1 was reported in Jiading District yesterday, Wednesday, May 25.

One death was reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 587, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.



The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.



The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]