6 Unbeatable Online Workouts

exeQute Fitness Studio



exeQute is more than just a functional fitness studio; it's a magical combination of lights, exercise, good vibes and great music, with an active community of more than 500 members with one thing in common: they want to help each other “exeQute” their goals.

They understand how difficult is to keep up with your fitness goals during the lockdown, and that’s why they have crafted mentally engaging routines that help you step out of your comfort zone while detracting the feeling of fatigue. This allows deeper, more fulfilling workouts that will get you hooked.

exeQute also believes that if you change your mind you change your life, for this reason they finish every session with a set of breathing and meditation exercises. They also offer daily FREE meditation sessions that will help you become more mindful and ready for the challenges of each day.

Adapted for all fitness levels from beginner to advanced, exeQute offers daily online workouts varying from:

Functional training (ABS blast, UPPER BODY blast, FULL BODY blast, ARMS blast)

BOOTY camp

Calisthenics

HIIT cardio

Burn boxing

Times: Mon-Fri, 8am, 6pm, 7pm; Sat, 12 midday

Price: FREE trial; RMB50/class; RMB180/4 class-pack; RMB240/8 class-pack



AFit Scientific Fitness



AFit is a wellness fitness hub that operates both online and offline and offers a good variety of training including Functional Training, Pilates and Flexibility & Mobility to keep your fitness experience effective and varied.

AFit Online Program (Working at Home Special)

AFit have worked hard to give you a well designed wellness fitness program empower you for the city re-opening and help you stay fit, energetic and happier during and after this special period.

Functional Training



Mon: #Ultimate Full Body - energy booster

Tue: #Ultimate Upper Body - strength

Wed: #Ultimate Core & Glutes

Wed + Thu: #Metabolic Conditioning

Fri: #Ultimate Upper Body - strength

Sat: #Hollywood Physique - strength & cardio

Sun: #Underground - strength with great variety

Pilates



Mon: #Reboot alignment, body-mind connection, activate productivity, increase creativity

Thu: #Energizing activate your body & energy, stay supple & mobile

Sat: #Restore restoring the body how it should be, reduce pain, stress, tightness around shoulder, back areas

Live Open Class

To prepare and empower you for the city opening, AFit has specially prepared a series of open classes to give you a chance to experience their services, reboot, renew and recharge for a new start physically and mentally!



Contact AFit to book your session for the coming weekend!

Episode 1: Energy reboot (metabolic conditioning)

Episode 2: Fat loss nutrition & healthy eating (webinar + Q&A)

Episode 3: Neck, shoulder, back health (pilates)

Episode 4: Positivity booster in a storm (motivation webinar with CEO of Full Potential & AFit Co-owner)

And more…

Times:

FREE Open Class: Sat, 2.30pm; Sun, 11am

Online Program: Mon-Fri, 8am, 9am, 6.30pm & 7.30pm; Sat & Sun, 10am & 11am

Price:

FREE Open Class:Sat, 2.30pm; Sun, 11am

June Special Promotion: RMB28 trial; RMB68 after; RMB1,288 unlimited in June (originally RMB1,888)

Z&B Fitness

Z&B Fitness provides live stream classes during this lockdown period. Join their Tencent Live small group classes, allowing better interacts between instructors and students. Classes include MYbarre, Zumba, Yoga, LES MILLS series classes and more.





Price: First class only RMB9.9; second class RMB19.9; Tencent live stream group class RMB29.9

BYMB

BYMB (Build Your Mind & Body) provide fitness experiences, including yoga, meditation, retreats and more. Shanghai lockdown has seen them hold a campaign called Healing Shanghai Together, a non-profit, three-month yoga and music festival.

Through yoga, people can heal their body, heart and spirit, and more and more people are following and participating in this festival, obtaining positive energy from the healing classes.

All of BYMB's yoga tutors are certified and professional. And with different type of yoga classes, you can find the one you most enjoy.

Times: Daily, 11am-12 midday



Price: Free



PilatesProWorks



Originating from California, USA, Pilates ProWorks (PPW) offers a highly effective workout on its signature FitFormer machine. The first PPW location in Asia opened its doors in Shanghai, China in March 2018.

It is a pioneer in the region as a fitness studio that specializes in group classes themed around Pilates. In addition to its signature Pilates Pro & Pilates 40-Works classes, PPW also offer Mat Pilates, Barre, Ballet Bootcamp, Yogalates, Energy Kickboxing, GYROKINESIS® and matBox etc.

PPW cares about your well-being – they want to help you stay connected to the community and feel reinvigorated under a time of uncertainty, achieving good health from a physical, emotional, spiritual and social perspective.

Times...

Price: Day pass RMB38; 5-day pass RMB168

June Back-in-Action Challenge

It’s been a LONG two months+ of being at home without being able to train as we normally or ideally would like. Launching June 1, F45 Training Shanghai will offer a month-long BACK IN ACTION challenge focusing on four pillars:



Mobility

Strength

Cardio Endurance

Creating & Maintaining Healthy Habits

The program, designed by the certified Shanghai F45 team, has been designed to motivate participants back into movement in a supportive, group setting, offering performance testing, science-based programming and nutritional support, with fitness testing at the start and finish of the challenge.

The following is included ine the June Back-in-Action Challenge:

Group Chat Accountability



Nutrition Guidance

Performance Testing

Free Online Workouts

One-to-One Individualized Support

Structured, Science-Backed Programming

Safe & Effective Training

Motivation & Fun!

All that is is just RMB1,000, which also includes all online sessions for the month of June (see below).

The June Back-in-Action Challenge program fee also includes access to F45's online workouts...

Online Workouts

F45 stands for functional training for 45 minutes. A mixture of cardio and resistance-based programs and functional training mimics every day movements.

Focusing on strength and cardio-based functional movements, over lockdown, F45 is utilizing body weight and things easily found around the home to give you a challenging workout.

Throughout this week, join a session for your chance to win new sweat gear.

Times: English Language

Times: Chinese Language



Price: RMB25 per class

