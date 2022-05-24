No New Cases Recorded in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, But...

Between midnight and 3pm on May 24, no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Beijing’s Chaoyang district – the original epicenter of the Chinese capital’s most recent outbreak.

However, those who live and work in Chaoyang are still required to undergo a nucleic acid test tomorrow (May 25).

The message indicates that all those living and working in Chaoyang district should undergo a nucleic acid test on May 25. Screengrab via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian



Between midnight and 3pm on May 24, Beijing recorded 23 new locally transmitted cases; eight in Haidian district, five in Fengtai, five in Fangshan, two in Changping, one in Dongcheng, one in Xicheng and one in Shijingshan.

Since April 22, Beijing has recorded 1,591 locally transmitted cases of the virus, as reported at the 344th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

[Cover image via Weibo/@中国网]

