Shanghai Reports Under 500 Cases For 1st Time Since March

Shanghai has reported 0 COVID-19 cases outside of central quarantine for the fourth day in a row, and fewer than 500 total cases for the first time since March.

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 58 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, May 24.

Of those, 39 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 19 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 422 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 441 new cases reported, 87 fewer than the 528 reported yesterday, Monday, May 23.

It also marks the first time the total new cases reported in a day is fewer than 500 since 374 were reported on Saturday, March 19.

Of the 19 new local cases reported today, all 19 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 422 new asymptomatic cases, 422 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine for the fourth day in a row.

The city had previously recorded a five-day run of 0 cases outside of central quarantine up until Thursday, May 19, before 3 were reported in Qingpu District on Friday, May 20.

One death was reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 586, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.



The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.



The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



