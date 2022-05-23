  1. home
9 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

By That's, May 23, 2022

International Schools Online Chess League

_20220502165049.jpg

It’s the final call to join the last leg of the International Schools Online Chess League (ISOCL) Spring Season 2021-22.

This event is organized by SCA Chess Academy for students from International and Bilingual Schools in China who want to represent their schools in an online international chess competition.

After two successful tournaments in March and April, the Spring Season will conclude on 27 May. There are over 150 students from over 20 schools in the league already, but we still accept new registrations for the final leg.

Students may register individually by scanning the QR code below, and we will assign them to their schools’ teams.

This season will also feature a grand finale – Final Six – for the top six school teams after the regular season on June 10.

Days and times: May 27, 6pm

Registration deadline: May 26, 6pm

Scan the QR on the flyer to register...

CHESS-NEW.jpg

Little Adventurers

Untitled-design-11.jpg

Little Adventurers provide interactive and engaging online classes for children aged 4 to 10. Classes are all geography and travel including country and continent studies. They keep all our classes small to encourage interaction and discussion.

Ages: 3-9
Times: Classes available 24 hours with 15-20+ different classes at different times each day!
Price: RMB58 / class; RMB196-327 / 3-5 day camp

Scan the QR to sign up now...

_20220425125932.jpg

BodyLab Dance Center

_20220509091822.jpg

BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai. You can join their online classes led by professional and qualified coaches. They welcome all levels, different ages and students from Shanghai and different cities to join them. And, over the lockdown, they are also offering a special deal to the community of RMB50 for the first trial class. Feel the rhythm with BodyLab! 

BodyLab offer classes in any style, at every level:

  • Rhythmic Gymnastics

  • Ballet

  • Hip-Hop & Jazz

  • Kids Contemporary

  • Dance Choreography 

  • Stretching & Fitness 

BodyLab provides exceptional dance training in a welcoming, supportive atmosphere – promoting a strong work ethic, teamwork and FUN!

Ages: 4.5-16
Times: Mon-Sun, 10am-9pm

_20220509091751.jpg

Price: RMB50 for the first trial class

Scan the QR to sign up...

_20220421110621.jpg

LearningLeaders

The Language of Leadership Club is a daily live after-school educational program where students can log on, contribute, win, laugh and learn to lead. Each day has its own activities to keep it fresh & entertaining – no mindless lecturing of material. Students will have access to 30-minute masterclasses from expert coaches, fun quiz games, live speech breakdown & analysis and much more.

Ages: 10-18
Times: Mon-Fri, 5pm

_20220412131314.jpg

Price: Free

Scan the QR below and use coupon code ‘THATS’ to get FREE ACCESS until May 31...

frame-31-.png

Queen of Arts Studio

_20220424165216.jpg

Queen of Arts Studio is a creative space for children to enter the world of imagination and design. With live sessions and exciting video tutorials led by experienced visual arts educator, your child will have a welcome respite from the city lockdown, and feel engaged and inspired by these exciting sessions. There are no limits to the imagination, even within a confined space.

Ages: 4-6 and 7+
Times: Weekend and weekday sessions available
Price: Trial class RMB99

Scan the QR to sign up now...

_20220424165210.jpg


The Storybook: Andie's Club

Small, bite-sized meetups three times a week in which Andie from Storybook tells stories, sing songs, do some crafts and play games.

Ages: 2-6
Times: Mon, Wed & Fri, 3.30pm
Price: RMB200 for 3 classes & 1 audiobook

Scan the QR on the flyer to sign up now...

NEW-poster.jpg

Capoeira

_20220418123155.jpg

Capoeira is a multilateral art form combining elements of martial arts, dance, acrobatics and music. Build up strength and endurance, develop flexibility and coordination. Increase social skills and leadership; strengthen confidence and self-esteem... and much more!

Ages: 4-14
Times: Wed, 5pm; Sun, 4pm
Price: Free trial class; RMB50 per class/per family thereafter (siblings can train together)

Scan the QR on the flyer to sign up now...

 _20220417124956.jpg

Stars Kung Fu

_20220418140427.jpg

The SKF Kung Fu program teaches basic kung fu skills through the theory of eight elements:

  • Crane-White Belt

  • Monkey-Blue Belt

  • Mantis-Green Belt

  • Tiger-Yellow Belt

  • Viper-Red Belt

  • Star-Black & White Belt 

  • Moon-Black & Red Belt

  • Sun-Black Belt

From white to black, punching, kicking and forms increase in difficulty. Through fun exercises, students develop and improve coordination, speed, strength and balance, and learn the proper techniques for punches, kicks, jumps, rolls and more.

Ages: 3-12
Times: Mon, Wed & Fri, 4pm; Sun, 10am
Price: Free

Scan the QR on the flyer to sign up now...

_20220417130557.jpg

Shanghai City Ballet

_20220418135254.jpg

Ballet, PreDance, Jazz, HipHop, Contemporary and PBT classes.

Ages: 3-13+
Times: See flyer below
Price: Trial class RMB50 

Scan the QR on the flyer to sign up now...

_20220418134948.jpg


Got a kids' activity you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Little Adventurers]

