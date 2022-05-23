Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 3rd Day in Row

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 55 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Monday, May 23.

Of those, 30 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 25 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 503 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 528 new cases reported, 65 fewer than the 593 reported yesterday, Sunday, May 22.

Of the 25 new local cases reported today, all 25 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 503 new asymptomatic cases, 503 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine for the third day in a row.

The city had previously recorded a five-day run of 0 cases outside of central quarantine up until Thursday, May 19, before 3 were reported in Qingpu District on Friday, May 20.

One death was reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 585, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.



The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.



The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]