3 COVID-19 Cases Reported Outside Quarantine

Shanghai has reported 3 COVID-19 cases outside of central quarantine after a run of five days reporting zero.

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 88 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Friday, May 20.



Of those, 71 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 17 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 770 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 787 new cases reported, 118 more than the 669 reported yesterday, Thursday, May 19.

Of the 17 new local cases reported today, all 17 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 770 new asymptomatic cases, 767 tested positive during central quarantine, while 3 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 3 cases reported outside of central quarantine, all asymptomatic.

The 3 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

3 in Qingpu District

0 in Baoshan District



0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Putuo District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

No deaths were reported in Shanghai today. The death toll in the current outbreak is 580, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.



The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



