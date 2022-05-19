  1. home
  2. Articles

We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Hospitality Clients

By That's, May 19, 2022

0 0

Want to reach tens of thousands of followers with posts promoting all that is best about your hotel? That’s is now offering an exclusive 12-Month Package to hospitality clients, with support from our experienced editorial team and targeted at China-wide hotel-loving audience.

The 12-Month Package Includes:

  • GM / Department Head Interview (That’s Magazine, Website & WeChat)

  • Hotel/ F&B Promotion (That’s Magazine, Website & WeChat)

  • Inclusion in Monthly Hotel Event Roundup (Website & WeChat)

  • Inclusion in Monthly Hotel News Roundup (That’s Magazine, Website & WeChat)

  • Hotel Promotion in Explore China (Explore China)

  • Invitation to our prestigious National Hospitality Awards (Explore China, That’s Magazine, Website & WeChat)

  • That’s to be media sponsor for one time event, offering exposure over all our channels (That’s Magazine, Website, WeChat, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, EDM)

Got a hotel you would like to promote? Contact us by email on billyxian@thatsmags.com and by WeChat through the ID: billyjunior317 or by scanning the QR code below:

Billy-QR.jpg

China Hotel News Hotels

more news

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

The new host nation has not yet been decided.

Send Us Your Suzhou Hotel News!

Send Us Your Suzhou Hotel News!

Want to be included in our China Hotel News Roundup?

Send Us Your Shanghai Hotel News!

Send Us Your Shanghai Hotel News!

Want to be included in our China Hotel News Roundup?

China Hotel News Roundup: Spring 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of hospitality!

Send Us Your Hainan Hotel News!

Want to be included in our China Hotel News Roundup?

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

Shanghai Hotel News Roundup: November 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of hospitality!

China To Ban All Privately-funded News Organizations?

The proposed measures could see private companies banned from funding, establishing or running news organizations.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Charging Bull on the Bund

Chinese Province Blocks International Calls to Fight Scams

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Shanghai's Empty Streets at Dusk

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Inside China's Booming Olfactory Economy

Inside China's Booming Olfactory Economy

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Hospitality Clients

We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Hospitality Clients

The Pearl is Back with an Online Saturday Night Show!

The Pearl is Back with an Online Saturday Night Show!

CAAC Refute Flight MU5735 Intentional Nosedive Rumors

CAAC Refute Flight MU5735 Intentional Nosedive Rumors

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives