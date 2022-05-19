The Pearl is Back with an Online Saturday Night Show!

While our freedom is rumored to be on the horizon, the sparkling gems of The Pearl could wait no longer to entertain!

This Saturday, they invite you to a highly anticipated and completely out of the ordinary showcase. Join them for a lovely night of reminiscing about the good ol’ days as their performers take to the digital stage and give you all the tantalizing, sensual and nostalgic feels you’ve come to know and love from The Pearl.

And, for the first time ever, the World Wide Web welcomes The Red Stars for your viewing pleasure; they have been itching to give you the soundtrack you desperately deserve for your lockdown debauchery.



Meeting Topic: The Pearl Digital



Meeting Time: Sat, May 21, 9-10.30pm

TencentMeeting Code: 607-699-037



Meeting Password: 471666

Or click here https://meeting.tencent.com/dm/UNu4NVvlCGxZ or scan the QR:

[All images courtesy of The Pearl]