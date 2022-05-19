  1. home
  2. Articles

The Pearl is Back with an Online Saturday Night Show!

By That's Shanghai, May 19, 2022

0 0

While our freedom is rumored to be on the horizon, the sparkling gems of The Pearl could wait no longer to entertain!

This Saturday, they invite you to a highly anticipated and completely out of the ordinary showcase. Join them for a lovely night of reminiscing about the good ol’ days as their performers take to the digital stage and give you all the tantalizing, sensual and nostalgic feels you’ve come to know and love from The Pearl.

And, for the first time ever, the World Wide Web welcomes The Red Stars for your viewing pleasure; they have been itching to give you the soundtrack you desperately deserve for your lockdown debauchery. 

Meeting Topic: The Pearl Digital 

Meeting Time: Sat, May 21, 9-10.30pm

TencentMeeting Code: 607-699-037

Meeting Password: 471666

Or click here https://meeting.tencent.com/dm/UNu4NVvlCGxZ or scan the QR:

frame.png

Poster.jpg

[All images courtesy of The Pearl]

The Pearl

more news

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

Hailed in the West as the most important book about China since ‘The Travels of Marco Polo’.

El Piñal: The Lost 16th Century Spanish Outpost in South China

El Piñal: The Lost 16th Century Spanish Outpost in South China

In 1598, Ming Dynasty authorities allowed a team of Spanish traders from Manila to set up shop in China’s PRD.

Meituan Honors 287 Restaurants in 2019 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide

Meituan Honors 287 Restaurants in 2019 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide

On January 10, Meituan released the 2019 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, a handbook aimed at “selecting chinese cuisines and discovering quality restaurants.”

HK-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Opens Oct. 24 After Years of Toil and Tragedy

After nine long years, the bridge is scheduled to open to traffic at 9am on October 24.

Shenzhen Wants to Get in on the HK-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Action

News has begun to circulate that Shenzhen officials are planning to build a branch road that would connect with the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

2-Meter-Long Crocodile Captured in Guangzhou River

It is unknown whether there are more crocodiles in that part of the river.

Blue Alerts for Typhoon Bebinca Issued in Guangzhou, Shenzhen

Cities across the Pearl River Delta issued blue typhoon warnings Tuesday morning in anticipation of the 16th typhoon of the season, Bebinca.

Chinese White Dolphins Disappearing from Hong Kong Waters

There were only 47 sightings of the species between April 2016 and March 2017 off Hong Kong's Lantau Island.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Charging Bull on the Bund

Chinese Province Blocks International Calls to Fight Scams

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Shanghai's Empty Streets at Dusk

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Inside China's Booming Olfactory Economy

Inside China's Booming Olfactory Economy

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Hospitality Clients

We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Hospitality Clients

The Pearl is Back with an Online Saturday Night Show!

The Pearl is Back with an Online Saturday Night Show!

CAAC Refute Flight MU5735 Intentional Nosedive Rumors

CAAC Refute Flight MU5735 Intentional Nosedive Rumors

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives