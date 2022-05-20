7 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

May 20-22: Bravo! Beer Festival

Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for Bravo Guangzhou's second craft beer festival!

The festival will run from Friday, May 20 to Sunday May 22.

Celebrate the weekend with free craft beer maps, great friends and even better beer!

May 20: 520 at GOAT

Head down to GOAT with your significant other and enjoy their Chinese Valentines Day Special set menu for RMB520.

May 20: Chinese Valentines Day at Jojo's Riverside



Head down to Jojo's Riverside on 520 for a romantic dinner by the river.

Open from 5pm to late.



May 20: 520 at Zapata's



Zapata's on Party Pier will also have a special 520 romantic dinner for you and your partner to enjoy.

Open from 5pm to late.



May 20: Chinese Valentines Day at Bandidos

Head down to Bandidos with your loved one and try their Chinese Valentines Day set menu for RMB298. The menu includes two glasses of wine or two margaritas!

May 16-June 10: The Art Leading to Freedom



Chinese contemporary artist Qin Kun Hao brings his latest exhibition to Guangzhou. It will run until June 10 and explores art that "leads to freedom."



May 21-Jun 12: Che Jianquan: Moment by Moment



The event has been organised by the Guangdong Experimental art society and is free for all.



