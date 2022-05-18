These Four Beijing Districts Will Continue Daily Mass Testing

Four Beijing districts will continue daily nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 starting from tomorrow (May 19).

These include Xicheng, Haidian, Fengtai and Fangshan. Testing will take place on May 19, 20 and 21.

Other districts will implement mass testing on the above days, but only for residents in specific neighborhoods where positive cases have been reported within seven days.

Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID-19. At the beginning of the outbreak, most cases were reported in Chaoyang district. However, that’s now changing; Fengtai and Fangshan districts in the south of the city are now seeing most of the new locally transmitted cases.

Since April 22, Beijing has recorded 1,218 locally transmitted cases of the virus, as reported at the 338th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

Between 3pm, May 17 and 3pm, May 18, Beijing recorded 49 new locally transmitted cases with 27 in Fengtai district, 10 in Fangshan, seven in Haidian, four in Chaoyang and one in Xicheng.

[Cover image Weibo/@新京报]

