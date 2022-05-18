  1. home
As Shanghai Opens Up, Train Ticket Scalpers See Opportunity

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 18, 2022

Shanghai has started a gradual opening-up process within recent days (gradual being the key word). Unfortunately, as many look to leave the city by train, a small number of ticket scalpers sought to exploit the current situation. 

According to Shanghai Railway Public Security, six suspects have been arrested after allegedly re-selling tickets for more than the original price.

Two tickets were sold for RMB2,200 above the original price. Meanwhile, seven tickets were sold for more than RMB3,500 above the original price. 

WechatIMG2645.jpeg

The notice issued by Shanghai Railway Public Security on May 17 states that investigation is ongoing into the six suspects. Image via Weibo/@央广网

In a statement, police said they would have “zero tolerance” for such behavior as more and more people started leaving Shanghai by train. 

Exact numbers on how many people have left the city by train during the citywide lockdown are unclear. The majority of Shanghai residents have been confined to their homes, with special documentation almost always required to leave residential compounds. 

In an article published on a WeChat Official Account on April 30, it was claimed that the number of people leaving had reached 11 million. 

However, Shanghai Railway authorities dismissed that figure, and said that the daily average number of passengers leaving the city was “in the hundreds” in an article published on China Net News on May 1. 

That number may have increased since then; videos posted to social media in the last few days show large lines of people queuing to enter Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station.

To enter any of Shanghai’s stations, passengers must have a valid ticket booked in advance, proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours and a green health code. This applies to anyone entering Shanghai Station, Shanghai Hongqiao, Shanghai South, Shanghai West, Anting West or Nanxiang North. 

On May 18, Shanghai reported no new cases of COVID-19 outside of quarantine for a fourth day in a row. 

READ MORE: Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 4th Day in Row  

Some businesses in the city have been allowed to re-open, as of May 16, with a target for return to “normal life” set for June 1. 

READ MORE: Shanghai Begins Opening Up, Sets 'Normal Life' Target of June 1

[Cover image via Wiki]

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

These Four Beijing Districts Will Continue Daily Mass Testing

As Shanghai Opens Up, Train Ticket Scalpers See Opportunity

WATCH: Synth Pop Duo GUJI Debut Video 'Build a Friend for Me'

Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 4th Day in Row

More of Beijing To Be Put Under Stricter COVID Measures

