Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 4th Day in Row

By Ned Kelly, May 18, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 96 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Wednesday, May 18.

Of those, 56 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 759 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 799 new cases reported, 22 more than the 777 reported yesterday, Tuesday, May 17.

Three deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 579, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 40 new local cases reported today, all 40 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 759 new asymptomatic cases, 759 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine for the fourth day in a row.

The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions, and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.

READ MORE: Shanghai Begins Opening Up, Sets 'Normal Life' Target of June 1

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

