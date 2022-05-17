  1. home
  2. Articles

More of Beijing To Be Put Under Stricter COVID Measures

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 17, 2022

0 0

More of Beijing will be put under stricter COVID-19 anti-epidemic measures, as announced at the 337th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office. 

Part of Fengtai district in the south of the city will see measures imposed until 6am on May 24. Residents in the relevant area should not, in principle, leave their homes except for testing, picking up deliveries, taking out the trash etc. Training centers, along with all cultural and entertainment activities, have been ordered to close. 

The main areas of the city which have implemented stricter COVID measures remain in the south part of Chaoyang district and in Fangshan district. Furthermore, there are many residential communities and other places across the city which have imposed stricter measures.  

Since April 22, Beijing has recorded 1,169 locally transmitted cases of the virus. 

Between 3pm, May 16 and 3pm, May 17, Beijing recorded 56 new locally transmitted cases with 22 in Fengtai district, 18 in Fangshan, five in Chaoyang, five in Haidian, four in Xicheng, one in Daxing and one in Mentougou.

[Cover image via Weibo/@人民网]

Beijing Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Beijing Surpasses 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing Surpasses 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing continues to battle an outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing has recorded 979 total cases of COVID-19 in the latest outbreak.

Beijing COVID-19 Numbers Surpass 2020 Outbreak

Beijing COVID-19 Numbers Surpass 2020 Outbreak

The latest numbers were announced at the city's daily COVID-19 Press Conference.

Public Toilets and Other Beijing COVID News

COVID restrictions are in place at some Beijing public toilets.

You Need a COVID Test to Visit These Beijing Tourist Spots

New rules have been introduced by a number of tourist spots in the capital ahead of the May Day holiday.

Beijing Daily COVID-19 Cases at Highest For Second Day Running

New daily cases in Beijing hit 56, as announced at the 318th press conference.

Beijing Reports Record High COVID-19 Cases in Current Outbreak

A total of 46 locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported in the capital on April 27.

New Rounds of Testing and Other Beijing COVID News

Keep up to date with the latest COVID-19 news from the capital.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Charging Bull on the Bund

Chinese Province Blocks International Calls to Fight Scams

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Shanghai's Empty Streets at Dusk

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Inside China's Booming Olfactory Economy

Inside China's Booming Olfactory Economy

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Hospitality Clients

We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Hospitality Clients

The Pearl is Back with an Online Saturday Night Show!

The Pearl is Back with an Online Saturday Night Show!

CAAC Refute Flight MU5735 Intentional Nosedive Rumors

CAAC Refute Flight MU5735 Intentional Nosedive Rumors

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives