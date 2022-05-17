More of Beijing To Be Put Under Stricter COVID Measures

More of Beijing will be put under stricter COVID-19 anti-epidemic measures, as announced at the 337th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

Part of Fengtai district in the south of the city will see measures imposed until 6am on May 24. Residents in the relevant area should not, in principle, leave their homes except for testing, picking up deliveries, taking out the trash etc. Training centers, along with all cultural and entertainment activities, have been ordered to close.

The main areas of the city which have implemented stricter COVID measures remain in the south part of Chaoyang district and in Fangshan district. Furthermore, there are many residential communities and other places across the city which have imposed stricter measures.

Since April 22, Beijing has recorded 1,169 locally transmitted cases of the virus.

Between 3pm, May 16 and 3pm, May 17, Beijing recorded 56 new locally transmitted cases with 22 in Fengtai district, 18 in Fangshan, five in Chaoyang, five in Haidian, four in Xicheng, one in Daxing and one in Mentougou.

[Cover image via Weibo/@人民网]

