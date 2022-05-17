  1. home
We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Education Clients

By That's GBA, May 17, 2022

Want to reach thousands of followers with posts promoting all that is best about your school or education institution? That’s GBA is now offering an exclusive 12-Month Package to education clients, with support from our experienced editorial team and targeted at a specific South China family audience.

The 12-Month Package Includes:

  • School Principal / Department Head / Teacher Interview (That’s Magazine, Website & WeChat)

  • Student Interview (That’s Magazine, Website & WeChat)

  • Inclusion in Monthly School Event Roundup (That’s Magazine, Website & WeChat)

  • Inclusion in Monthly ‘Best Family Events in South China’ (That’s Magazine, Website & WeChat)

  • Feature Student’s Artwork (Urban Family Magazine, 4 Times a Year)

  • That’s to be media sponsor for one time school event, offering exposure over all our channels (That’s Magazine, Website, WeChat, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, EDM)

For enquires on the above, or to tailor your own package, please contact us by email on henryzeng@thatsmags.com or by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Henry-QR.jpg

