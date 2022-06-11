South China School News Roundup: Spring 2022

Guangzhou

CIS Announces IB PYP Candidacy

CIS is very proud to announce that they are now a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program and pursuing authorization as an IB World School. As a proud Alberta Accredited International School (AAIS), they are fully committed to Canadian education and to pursuing their world-class Alberta curriculum, as they know that it is a world-class system that opens pathways to top universities and careers around the world. They made the decision to pursue IB PYP (for ages 3-12) accreditation, knowing that CIS would be a good fit, as IB is a framework that can fit over and into the Canadian curriculum seamlessly. There are several IB + AAIS schools across Canada.

AISG Graduating Class of 2022 Aims Far and Wide

AISG is so proud of their 46 graduates who will now venture to universities around the globe. Their hard work in searching for their best-fit university proved to be worthwhile, with over 130 acceptances from 10 different countries and over USD1.3 million awarded in scholarships.

Their graduation ceremony not only celebrated their achievements, but it also recognized those who were instrumental in their journey: their dedicated college counselors, families, teachers and administration.

The faculty is confident that the education they received and the experiences they encountered at AISG have greatly prepared them to pursue their passions and make a difference.

Good luck graduates!

EtonHouse Students Exercise Body and Mind with PYP Projects and New Gym

For the Unit Of Inquiry on the subject of ‘How We Express Ourselves,’ Year 4 students at EtonHouse prepared to take part in a sponsored silence for a whole day, although they did decide to exclude play-time. The students intuitively suggested that American and British Sign Language be learned to some degree before the day of silence began.

Year 2 students concluded an investigation about ‘How the World Works’ by building six machines to tackle challenges like moving a heavy jug of water from a low place to a high place or transporting an egg.

EtonHouse Foshan also proudly announced the opening of their new fitness studio. Students who are already competing in other sports and want to improve their fitness and strength have a squad rack, flat bench and deadlift bars to use. Attached to the gym is a yoga room with all the necessary equipment to meditate, do yoga stretches and work on your core strength.

Shenzhen

Introducing Shekou International School’s Chinese Bilingual Program

SIS has announced the introduction of their Chinese Bilingual Program for the 2022-23 school year in grades 1 to 5. The Chinese Bilingual Program is for families looking for a balanced Mandarin and English school program.

Specialist subjects – music, visual arts and physical education – are delivered in English. Mandarin-speaking teachers work closely with homeroom teachers to deliver academic and language learning in both English and Mandarin. Students in the Chinese Bilingual Program (CBP) will spend 40% of their instruction time in Mandarin while the other 60% will be in English.

Students from all programs will participate in PYP activities and field trips, as well as being part of the joint recess and Co-Curricular Program. Under the PYP framework, Chinese language & literature will follow the national curriculum and use the same textbooks that are used in Chinese public schools.

Foshan



Lady Eleanor Holles Foshan Showcases Musical Talent

LEH Foshan provides an exciting and diverse range of musical activities giving students of all abilities the opportunities to perform. Their Spring Concert is but one of the recitals where students showcased their talents playing the piano, cello, violin, oboe, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, saxophone and group singing. It was delightful to see the young and talented musicians perform with such passion.

