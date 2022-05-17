  1. home
Chinese Province Blocks International Calls to Fight Scams

By Lars James Hamer, May 17, 2022

China's biggest mobile telecom provider, China Mobile, will block users in Zhejiang province from receiving international calls and text messages from May 20 in an attempt to fight scams, Sixth Tone reports. 

China Mobile in Zhejiang is the first to impose restrictions on incoming international calls, but from as early as July 2021 telecom providers in Henan, Jiangxi, Liaoning and Guangxi provinces stopped users from receiving overseas text messages. 

Zhejiang residents have until May 20 to activate international calls and texts, while Global Times reports that all users can register to receive overseas telecommunications after the deadline, free of charge. 

Some China Mobile users in Zhejiang received a text message asking them to activate international call services, which they can do so by replying to said text. 

China Mobile in Zhejiang said that any users who have not yet been notified will be at a later date. 

Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Information Consumption Alliance was reported by Global Times as touting the measures as a shield to reduce the chances of consumers being cheated by telecom fraud.  

The Ministry of Public Security said that, as of November 2021, 370,000 telecom and network fraud cases have been thwarted, and over RMB300 billion intercepted.  

In some major cities in China, telecom fraud accounts for over 50% of criminal cases. 

Zhejiang province alone filed 65,000 telecommunication fraud crimes in 2021, creating a total loss of RMB3.897 billion and leading to 50,800 arrests.

Authorities have stated that more than half of telecom fraud in China comes from outside of the country. 

The duration of the block on international calls and texts in the aforementioned provinces, or whether it will be extended to other places in China, remains unknown. 

The move raised concerns in some quarters that China will become further disconnected from the rest of the world; China’s borders have been closed to international travel for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as increasingly more people gain access to the internet, international calls and texts have become less relied on. That said, restriction of them is now one less way in which citizens can reach the outside world.

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

Notices from Chinese embassies in some countries indicate changes to requirements for inbound travellers.

China Eastern Flight MU5735 – Everything We Know So Far

China Eastern Flight MU5735 – Everything We Know So Far

Tragedy struck over Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region yesterday.

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

The new host nation has not yet been decided.

China Hotel News Roundup: Spring 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of hospitality!

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

Meet the Brains Behind China Beauty Brand Incubator GENLAB

GENLAB invests in and incubates emerging beauty and consumer brands.

China Approves Clinical Trial of Omicron Vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine to fight off the omicron variant was approved for clinical trials.

China COVID Experts Outline 5 Strategies for Opening Up

Two of the country's top COVID-19 experts have said China's "prolonged dynamic zeroing cannot be pursued in the long run."

