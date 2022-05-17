  1. home
  2. Articles

China Hotel News Roundup: Spring 2022

By That's, May 17, 2022

0 0

Shenzhen

Raffles Shenzhen Immerses Guests in a Fanciful Spring Garden

Oysters-are-in-Season-at-the-Sheraton-Shenzhen-Nanshan.jpeg

Sky Café, already floating ethereally in the clouds above Shenzhen, is delighted to welcome guests to bask in their springtime decorative makeover. The most rejuvenating season has been captured with the sights, sounds and serenity of spring, nestled 34 floors above ground in the Raffles Shenzhen hotel overlooking the ocean.

Oysters are in Season at the Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

Raffles-Shenzhen-Immerses-Guests-into-a-Fanciful-Spring-Garden.jpeg

Xili Kitchen in the Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan is offering a succulent oyster-themed menu until June 30. Skillful chefs have selected premium ingredients and created a variety of tantalizing oyster delicacies, including fried oysters, braised oysters, baked oysters with cheese, clay pot oysters with free-range chicken and more exciting combinations of flavors and textures. The serene Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan boasts 307 modern rooms and is located just a five minutes stroll from the University Town Metro Station.

Shanghai

The Peninsula Launches Comprehensive New Wellness and Sustainability Program

WechatIMG19.jpeg

The Peninsula properties invite guests to partake in ‘Life Lived Best,’ with services to help them pursue their fitness, mindfulness and nutritional goals. Through a dedicated Wellness Portal and 24-hour Wellness Concierge service, guests are offered indoor and outdoor group fitness classes, meditation workshops, state of the art fitness facilities and even delivery of in-room fitness equipment at some locations. With specialized programs for boosting energy or relieving jetlag, The Peninsula aims to elevate the guests’ experience beyond hospitality to help people meet their personal, physical and mental health goals.

The Sukhothai Shanghai Earns Forbes Travel Guide 2022 Star Awards Accolade

_20220513113143.png

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, recently announced its 2022 Star Awards. The Sukhothai Shanghai is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list among 1,282 hotels worldwide, as a four-star hotel with the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ recognition.

Suzhou

Niccolo Suzhou Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

WechatIMG43.jpeg

Niccolo Suzhou is nestled among the clouds from the 103rd–117th floors of Suzhou International Square (IFS), the city’s tallest skyscraper. The hotel began a series of promotions to celebrate its inaugural year. To name one, Niccolo Suzhou invited guests to celebrate their birthdays together with complementary room upgrades, birthday cake, tailor-made souvenirs and an 11% discount on dining at the hotel restaurants.

Kimpton Bamboo Grove Suzhou Opening Soon

Landscape.jpg

Kimpton Bamboo Grove Suzhou is located in the old town area and sits in the arms of a moat that boasts a 2,500 year history.  Away from the hustle and bustle, guest can enjoy the wonderful feeling of serenity in the hotel; the famous Classic Gardens of Suzhou are within walking distance, while the Suzhou Museum is a short drive away. The hotel has two restaurants and one bar; the signature Chinese restaurant, The Grove, presents Jiangsu and Huaiyang Cuisine, while the Japanese restaurant, KAPPO KITCHEN, offers a seasonal omakase menu. A comprehensive selection of cocktails, vintage whiskies and afternoon tea are on the menu of elegant and stylish Bar 168.

Beijing

Grand Hyatt Beijing at Oriental Plaza Reveals the Balcony

Grand-Hyatt-Beijing-at-Oriental-Plaza-Reveals-the-Balcony.jpg

The Balcony is a space where guests can enjoy heritage views complimented by premium Italian dining, alongside Beijing home-style classics throughout the day. A portion of the restaurant can also be cordoned off for those requiring privacy for a classy and cloistered special event.

Want to be included in our China Hotel News Roundup? For that, or any other inquiries, please contact us by email on editor@thatsmags.com, or add our editor on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

My-QR.jpg

China Hotel News Hainan Hotel News Shanghai Hotel News Suzhou Hotel News

more news

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

The new host nation has not yet been decided.

Send Us Your Suzhou Hotel News!

Send Us Your Suzhou Hotel News!

Want to be included in our China Hotel News Roundup?

Send Us Your Shanghai Hotel News!

Send Us Your Shanghai Hotel News!

Want to be included in our China Hotel News Roundup?

Send Us Your Hainan Hotel News!

Want to be included in our China Hotel News Roundup?

Actor Kenneth Tsang Found Dead in Quarantine Hotel

The Hong Kong actor starred in Hollywood hits such as Rush Hour 2 and Die Another Day.

COVID-19 and Mental Health: Life Inside an Isolation Hotel

That's spoke to staff in an isolation hotel in Foshan to understand the effect voluntary quarantine can have on one's mental health.

Shenzhen's New Case Works in an Isolation Hotel

A cleaner in an isolation hotel in Shenzhen has tested positive for COVID-19.

7 Unbeatable Festive Season Hotel Deals in Shanghai

Enjoy up to 40% off.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Charging Bull on the Bund

Chinese Province Blocks International Calls to Fight Scams

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Shanghai's Empty Streets at Dusk

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Inside China's Booming Olfactory Economy

Inside China's Booming Olfactory Economy

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

China Easing COVID Entry Requirements from Some Countries

We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Hospitality Clients

We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Hospitality Clients

The Pearl is Back with an Online Saturday Night Show!

The Pearl is Back with an Online Saturday Night Show!

CAAC Refute Flight MU5735 Intentional Nosedive Rumors

CAAC Refute Flight MU5735 Intentional Nosedive Rumors

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives