China Hotel News Roundup: Spring 2022

Shenzhen



Raffles Shenzhen Immerses Guests in a Fanciful Spring Garden

Sky Café, already floating ethereally in the clouds above Shenzhen, is delighted to welcome guests to bask in their springtime decorative makeover. The most rejuvenating season has been captured with the sights, sounds and serenity of spring, nestled 34 floors above ground in the Raffles Shenzhen hotel overlooking the ocean.



Oysters are in Season at the Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

Xili Kitchen in the Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan is offering a succulent oyster-themed menu until June 30. Skillful chefs have selected premium ingredients and created a variety of tantalizing oyster delicacies, including fried oysters, braised oysters, baked oysters with cheese, clay pot oysters with free-range chicken and more exciting combinations of flavors and textures. The serene Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan boasts 307 modern rooms and is located just a five minutes stroll from the University Town Metro Station.

Shanghai

The Peninsula Launches Comprehensive New Wellness and Sustainability Program

The Peninsula properties invite guests to partake in ‘Life Lived Best,’ with services to help them pursue their fitness, mindfulness and nutritional goals. Through a dedicated Wellness Portal and 24-hour Wellness Concierge service, guests are offered indoor and outdoor group fitness classes, meditation workshops, state of the art fitness facilities and even delivery of in-room fitness equipment at some locations. With specialized programs for boosting energy or relieving jetlag, The Peninsula aims to elevate the guests’ experience beyond hospitality to help people meet their personal, physical and mental health goals.

The Sukhothai Shanghai Earns Forbes Travel Guide 2022 Star Awards Accolade

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, recently announced its 2022 Star Awards. The Sukhothai Shanghai is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list among 1,282 hotels worldwide, as a four-star hotel with the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ recognition.

Suzhou

Niccolo Suzhou Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Niccolo Suzhou is nestled among the clouds from the 103rd–117th floors of Suzhou International Square (IFS), the city’s tallest skyscraper. The hotel began a series of promotions to celebrate its inaugural year. To name one, Niccolo Suzhou invited guests to celebrate their birthdays together with complementary room upgrades, birthday cake, tailor-made souvenirs and an 11% discount on dining at the hotel restaurants.



Kimpton Bamboo Grove Suzhou Opening Soon

Kimpton Bamboo Grove Suzhou is located in the old town area and sits in the arms of a moat that boasts a 2,500 year history. Away from the hustle and bustle, guest can enjoy the wonderful feeling of serenity in the hotel; the famous Classic Gardens of Suzhou are within walking distance, while the Suzhou Museum is a short drive away. The hotel has two restaurants and one bar; the signature Chinese restaurant, The Grove, presents Jiangsu and Huaiyang Cuisine, while the Japanese restaurant, KAPPO KITCHEN, offers a seasonal omakase menu. A comprehensive selection of cocktails, vintage whiskies and afternoon tea are on the menu of elegant and stylish Bar 168.

Beijing

Grand Hyatt Beijing at Oriental Plaza Reveals the Balcony

The Balcony is a space where guests can enjoy heritage views complimented by premium Italian dining, alongside Beijing home-style classics throughout the day. A portion of the restaurant can also be cordoned off for those requiring privacy for a classy and cloistered special event.

